Magnus Carlsen Backs Norwegian AI Firm Metric in €8 Million Series A Funding Round #ShopifyApp #ECommerce #Shopify

Metric is available on Desktop and iOS

Magnus Carlsen Backs Norwegian AI Firm Metric in €8 Million Series A Funding Round

Metric has a sharp vision for the future of AI-driven marketing, and they are executing with speed and precision.” — Johan Brand, founder of Kahoot and investor in Metric

OSLO, NORWAY, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metric, a rapidly expanding Norwegian company delivering AI-driven marketing solutions, has raised €8 million in a Series A funding round to accelerate its global growth and advance its proprietary technology for e-commerce advertising.

The investment coalition includes Magnus Carlsen, the world number one chess player; Johan Brand, founder of Norwegian unicorn Kahoot; TRY, Norway’s premier creative and performance marketing agency; MP Pensjon, a leading Norwegian pension fund recognized for strategic, long-term investments; Kvantia, a well-known Norwegian family office; Altitude Capital, a growth-stage venture firm focused on scaling innovative technology companies; and Marketer Group, a global leader in real estate marketing automation and a key strategic partner within the Marketer Tech ecosystem.

Johan Brand, founder of Kahoot and investor in Metric.tech, comments: "I love backing bold teams that challenge the norm and build products that make a difference. Metric has a sharp vision for the future of AI-driven marketing, and they are executing with speed and precision. Their solution’s ability to turn complex data into real impact for e-commerce brands is exactly what the industry needs. I’m excited to be part of this journey and support them as they scale."

In addition to its financial investment, Marketer Group has committed €3 million worth of technology and resources to Metric, contributing highly valuable marketing automation IP developed over many years.

Metric’s platform transforms digital advertising for Shopify merchants by automating campaign creation, management, and optimization across Meta and Google. Powered by advanced machine learning, it drives significant improvements in return on ad spend (ROAS), enabling brands to scale efficiently. Serving a quickly growing customer base, adding hundreds of new clients monthly, Metric has established a formidable presence in the US, Norway, UK, and Australia, with demand surging as e-commerce businesses increasingly adopt AI-driven tools to stay competitive.

The €8 million will fund critical initiatives:

Technology Development: Further enhancing AI capabilities for advanced automation, budget allocation, and performance optimization.

International Expansion: Leveraging opportunities in high-potential e-commerce markets to broaden Metric’s global footprint.

Operational Scalability: Upgrading infrastructure to support a rapidly growing client base and ensure seamless service delivery.

“Metric’s AI delivers measurable value, enabling merchants to optimize marketing with precision and efficiency,” says Amir Folkestad Habhab, CEO of Metric. “The rapid adoption of our platform proves that e-commerce businesses need smarter, more automated marketing solutions to stay competitive. With this funding, we will continue pushing the boundaries of AI-driven advertising and further establishing Metric as the go-to solution for brands looking to increase sales and grow their businesses.”

“Metric’s exceptional growth and proven technology base position them as a leader in the AI marketing space,” says a spokesperson from Altitude Capital. “Their ability to drive superior returns for online shops while simplifying complex ad operations makes them an indispensable tool in modern e-commerce. We’re excited to support their continued expansion and technological advancements.”

Backed by a consortium of industry luminaries and institutional heavyweights, Metric is perfectly positioned to redefine e-commerce advertising on a global scale. For more information, visit www.metric.tech or contact press@metric.tech.

Metric Preview Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.