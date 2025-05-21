Defence on status of withdrawal of SANDF members from DRC

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) wishes to assure the public that the withdrawal of the SAMIDRC contingent from the Democratic Republic of Congo is currently underway and proceeding according to plan, as previously communicated at the DoD Media Briefing held on Sunday, 4 May 2025.

The logistical arrangements for the withdrawal remain under the full coordination and control of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

We further assure the public that all SANDF members deployed as part of this mission are safe, adequately supplied for and continue to receive their daily meals and essentials. No member is stranded or without support.

It is unfortunate that the City Press article published on Sunday, 18 May 2025 was released without soliciting comment from the SANDF, despite the significance and sensitivity of the matter. The SANDF appeals to members of the public and the media to exercise discernment and patience during this sensitive withdrawal phase. Inaccurate or speculative reporting may cause unnecessary concern and mislead the nation.

The SANDF remains committed to transparency and will continue to provide updates as the withdrawal progresses.

