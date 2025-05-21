StarWind Becomes Part of DataCore Software, Strengthening Our Combined HCI Vision

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DataCore Software , a leader in data infrastructure and management solutions, today announced its acquisition of StarWind Software , a trusted brand in hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) for edge and remote office/branch office (ROBO) environments, serving the unique requirements of small and mid-sized businesses. The acquisition extends DataCore’s reach beyond the core data center, enabling the delivery of streamlined, software-defined HCI solutions across highly distributed operations.As businesses generate increasing volumes of mission-critical data at the edge, the need for simplified, scalable infrastructure has become a top priority. Gartner estimates that around 75% of enterprise data globally will be created and processed outside of traditional data centers. This shift is evident across numerous scenarios including retail chains processing in-store analytics, manufacturers preventing equipment failures with real-time monitoring, healthcare providers managing distributed patient data, and financial institutions requiring branch-level transaction processing. With StarWind’s technology, DataCore addresses these demands by offering a unified approach to HCI that reduces complexity and enhances operational efficiency across heterogeneous architectures.The combined company now offers one of the industry’s most comprehensive storage portfolios - spanning block, file, S3 object, and container-native storage. This broader scope aligns with DataCore.NEXT, the company’s strategic vision to support diverse workloads and deployment models across core, edge, and cloud environments through flexible, best-of-breed software-defined solutions.“This acquisition represents a significant leap toward realizing our DataCore.NEXT vision,” said Dave Zabrowski, CEO of DataCore. “Merging our strengths with StarWind’s trusted edge and ROBO expertise allows us to deliver reliable HCI that works seamlessly from central data centers to the most remote locations. We are focused on giving organizations greater choice, control, and a more straightforward path for managing data wherever it resides.”Managing IT across branch, remote, and edge locations brings growing pressure to do more with fewer resources. With tighter budgets and limited onsite staff, organizations demand resilient, low-footprint platforms that are easy to deploy and manage. The joint capabilities of DataCore and StarWind directly address this need, providing an attractive alternative to legacy HCI approaches.Virtual Effect, a long-standing DataCore partner, welcomed the news of the acquisition. “We love the DataCore.NEXT vision, which optimizes how customers manage data across core, cloud, and edge environments,” said John Greenwood, Chief Strategy Officer at Virtual Effect. “DataCore already leads the industry with one of the broadest software-defined storage portfolios. The addition of StarWind brings another best-in-class solution into the fold, further strengthening their edge offerings and reinforcing their commitment to customer agility and infrastructure independence.”“Joining the DataCore family allows us to bring our high-performance virtual SAN technology to a wider audience,” said Anton Kolomyeytsev, CEO of StarWind. “With growing uncertainty around Broadcom-VMware’s vSAN licensing and pricing - particularly in distributed and cost-sensitive environments—organizations are rethinking their infrastructure strategies. Together with DataCore, we are delivering greater flexibility, performance, and freedom from hardware and hypervisor lock-in without compromising simplicity or control.”About DataCoreDataCore Software delivers the industry’s most flexible, intelligent, and powerful software-defined storage solutions for the core, edge, and cloud. With a comprehensive product suite, intellectual property portfolio, and unrivaled experience in storage virtualization and advanced data services, DataCore has helped over 10,000 customers worldwide modernize how they store, protect, and access data. For more information, visit datacore.com.About StarWindSince 2008, StarWind has been at the forefront of hyperconverged infrastructure, providing scalable and reliable solutions for organizations worldwide. Trusted by global brands, StarWind combines innovation, simplicity, and performance to deliver exceptional value to its customers. For more information about StarWind and its cutting-edge HCI solutions, visit www.starwind.com To learn how these solutions can help your organization, contact DataCore today.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.