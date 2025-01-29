StarWind Showcases its HCI Portfolio at IT Partners 2025 in Paris La Défense Arena

StarWind, a leading provider of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) for Enterprise ROBO, SMB, & Edge, announces its participation in IT Partners 2025.

PARIS, FRANCE, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StarWind , a leading provider of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) for Enterprise ROBO, SMB, & Edge, announces its participation in IT Partners 2025. The event, taking place at the Paris La Défense Arena from February 5 to 6, provides digital transformation professionals with an exceptional platform for networking and collaboration.At booth #B018, StarWind will present its latest IT infrastructure products, including the HCI Appliance (HCA), Virtual SAN (VSAN), Backup Appliance (BA), and Virtual Tape Library (VTL). These solutions are designed to simplify IT operations, improve infrastructure performance, and ensure robust data protection.“IT Partners 2025 offers a fantastic opportunity to connect, collaborate, and share ideas," said Artem Berman, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at StarWind. "We're looking forward to engaging with industry professionals, showing the value of our products, and having meaningful conversations about the future of IT."Now in its 19th edition, IT Partners continues to offer a distinctive platform for exploring the latest technological advancements."IT Partners highlights the strength of human connections, which remain an essential driver for development in digital and IT," said Jean-François Sol Dourdin, Director of IT Partners. "After the success of 2024, we wanted to create a modernized and even more immersive format for an exceptional event dedicated to our exhibitors and visitors."For more information about StarWind's hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, please visit our website About StarWindSince 2008, StarWind has been at the forefront of hyperconverged infrastructure, providing scalable and reliable solutions for organizations worldwide. Trusted by over 63,800 clients, StarWind combines innovation, simplicity, and performance to deliver exceptional value to its customers.For more information about StarWind and its cutting-edge HCI solutions, visit www.starwind.com or follow us on LinkedIn @starwindinc and X @starwindsan.About IT PartnersIT Partners is the premier event for the IT, Telecoms, and Audiovisual Channel community, bringing together distributors, vendors, and resellers to exchange ideas, foster partnerships, and showcase technological advancements. “At IT Partners, innovation meets opportunity, and business relationships thrive.”For more details, visit www.itpartners.fr

