3 Years of Excellence. Toronto Chiropractor Dr. Ken Nakamura Wins Big Again with the 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award.
ThreeBestRated® award of excellence is really an honor to get, especially since it has been three years in a row. From 2023 to 2025, it's been an amazing journey.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healing is not just about adjusting joints and relieving pain; it is about understanding, listening and empowering. Dr. Ken Nakamura from Pushpounds Sports Medicine is known for empowering and transforming people's lives with chiropractic care. Driven by empathy and excellent patient care, he is committed to creating a positive environment where his patients feel valued and cared for. His dedication to helping people to get their lives back on track has been recognized by ThreeBestRated®, earning him a spot on their list since 2023–three years in a row.
“ThreeBestRated® award of excellence is really an honor to get, especially since it has been three years in a row. From 2023 to 2025, it's been an amazing journey,” shared Dr. Ken.
A Compassionate Approach to Care
Dr. Ken is a dedicated chiropractor who has worked with patients from all walks of life, including athletes, police officers, veterans and sports personalities from soccer championships and Judo Ontario championships. This is a testament to his broad experience and expertise.
Dr. Ken’s approach centers around a simple question: “If I were a patient, what would I want?” This allows him to understand what his patients would expect from him and his treatment—and the answer is “mobility.” From an athlete to a common individual, the ability to move freely is of utmost importance in leading a healthy life.
Understanding this, Dr. Ken takes a comprehensive approach to heal and restore movements in patients. His approach is not about temporary fixes, but about long-term recovery, promoting patients’ well-being and restoring mobility. Dr. Ken emphasizes treating the root cause, instead of merely addressing the symptoms, to provide long-term solutions.
For instance, if a patient experiences pain in the elbow, rather than just focusing on the elbow, he looks at the neck, shoulder and arm, and tries to identify the root cause of the issue. This holistic approach ensures a more accurate diagnosis and effective treatment.
Dr. Ken believes that every visit must reflect progress. During each session, he reassesses his patients to ensure his treatment is working well for them. This helps him to monitor the patient’s progress and adapt to new things to suit the patient's unique needs.
Dr. Ken Nakamuara - A Chiropractor with a Toolbox of Healing
Unlike other chiropractors who rely just on one treatment, Dr. Ken uses different tools and techniques. He doesn’t want to be a “One-Tool Chiropractor.” Just like a carpenter who uses various tools in his job, Dr. Ken is passionate about using various techniques and tools in his approach. He believes that using a variety of techniques can bring positive impacts in people's lives.
With his specialization in various techniques such as traditional acupuncture, dry needling, laser, ART (Active Release Technique) and adjustments, he is making a positive impact on his patients’ lives. “Having experience and wisdom, I can see what is more likely to help the patient and will use that one for my patients.”
Deep Passion for Continuous Learning
Dr. Ken has a relentless pursuit of knowledge. He invests hundreds of hours every year to keep himself up-to-date through seminars and research. His recent certification is proof of it. Recently, he has earned the prestigious Certified Chiropractic Sports Practitioner (CCSP) designation — a milestone that required countless hours of study and dedication. But for him, it was worth every moment.
“A hundred hours a year is average for me. The reason why I do that is: one, it keeps me interested; two, it hones my skills; and three, it gives me more tools in the toolbox,” Dr. Ken said.
Whether you're an athlete chasing your adventurous life or someone just hoping to get through the day without pain, Dr. Ken Nakamura brings not only skill and experience, but heart, humility, and a relentless commitment to healing. For more information, visit studioathletica.com.
