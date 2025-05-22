CH4 Global Unleashes Seaweed's Power to Combat Livestock Methane Emissions at Scale

Methane reduction from livestock is one of the fastest, most effective levers we can pull to slow climate change” — Steve Meller, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of CH4 Global

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CH4 Global is pioneering the use of Asparagopsis seaweed to dramatically reduce methane emissions from cattle, offering a powerful, nature-based solution to one of agriculture's most pressing climate challenges.With methane being more than 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide at trapping heat over a 20-year period, and livestock farming responsible for nearly a third of human-driven methane emissions globally, CH4 Global's Methane Tamer™ feed additive provides an effective intervention. The product, which leverages natural Asparagopsis seaweed, reduces enteric methane emissions from cattle by up to 90% when added to feed in small amounts.This year marks a significant milestone for CH4 Global with the opening of its first EcoPark in Louth Bay, South Australia. This innovative facility represents a breakthrough in commercial-scale Asparagopsis production, using a pond-based cultivation system that reduces production costs to as little as one-tenth of conventional tank-based methods.“Methane reduction from livestock is one of the fastest, most effective levers we can pull to slow climate change,” said Steve Meller, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of CH4 Global. “Our proprietary EcoPark system allows us to produce Methane Tamer™ at a scale and price point that ensures widespread adoption across the beef supply chain, delivering climate impact without requiring government subsidies.”CH4 Global's momentum has accelerated through strategic partnerships with industry leaders including Lotte International, UPL, and Mitsubishi Corporation, expanding the company's commercial reach across Australia, Japan, and key markets in Asia and Latin America.Beyond methane reduction, farmers using Methane Tamer™ have observed improved feed efficiency, as reducing methane production allows cattle to retain more energy from their feed. If Methane Tamer™ were adopted for just 10% of the world's cattle, it would deliver more climate benefit than removing 100 million fossil-fuel-powered cars from the road.About CH4 Global:CH4 Global is on a mission to deliver gigaton-scale emissions reductions by 2030 using Asparagopsis seaweed -- the safest and most effective way of targeting methane produced by cattle. The company's flagship product, Methane Tamer™, leverages whole Asparagopsis to reduce enteric methane emissions in cattle by up to 90%. Through its innovative EcoPark cultivation system, CH4 Global is scaling rapidly to meet global demand, ensuring profitability throughout the supply chain without relying on subsidies. Headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, with operations in Australia and New Zealand, CH4 Global is pioneering a new era of sustainable animal agriculture. To learn more, visit www.ch4global.com For press inquiries outside of Australia and New Zealand: Greg Frost, Privateer Communications greg@privateercommunications.comFor press inquiries in Australia and New Zealand: Verity Edwards, Hughes Public Relations and Communication Counsel verity@hughespr.com.au +61 8 8412 4100 | M: +61 412 678 942

CH4 Global in 50 SDG Leaders - Harnessing Seaweed to Mitigate Livestock's Climate Impact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.