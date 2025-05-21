Hero Security Company Ltd. Proudly Clinches The 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award As Top Security Guards In Kelowna
Protecting the properties and homes is essential. With crime rates steadily rising, the need for trusted security guards has become more important than ever. But choosing a company that is reliable and experienced is often a challenge.
Worry not! In Kelowna, Hero Security Company Ltd. is doing an excellent job as a security service provider. From actively deterring potential intruders to responding to emergencies, their well-trained team is committed to ensuring the complete protection of properties and peace of mind for their clients. Their unparalleled services and steadfast dedication have helped them meet the 50-Point Inspection criteria of ThreeBestRated® to be featured as a top-performing security service in the region.
Who is Hero Security Company Ltd.?
Hero Security Company Ltd. was founded in 2006 by Harjit and Kamaljit Toora. What started with just two clients has today grown into a flourishing company with hundreds of satisfied clients throughout British Columbia. All of their employees are rigorously trained and licensed in accordance with BC regulations, and provide quality security services to both residential and commercial properties.
What sets them apart is their personalized approach. They take ample time to understand each client’s unique needs, and develop customized security plans. Moreover, they provide daily activity reports to keep clients fully informed and confident that their properties are in safe hands. As a locally owned company, they take pride in delivering prompt responses to emergencies, eliminating the need for prolonged waiting time.
At Hero Security, sustainability is a top priority and the team walks the talk. They use electric vehicles to reduce the carbon footprint. They also leverage the benefits of smart GPS technologies for efficient dispatching and monitoring of their team, as well as for managing their multiple offices—which cuts down on emissions.
More than just a security provider, Hero Security is a company that truly cares about the safety and well-being of the communities they serve. Their dedication goes beyond protection, extending to meaningful contributions through donations and discounted services to organizations such as Crime Stoppers, Canadian Blood Services, the John Howard Society, and Run for the Cure.
Their reputation is reflected in an impressive portfolio of clients, including trusted names like the City of West Kelowna, Kelowna Minor Hockey, the Central Okanagan Regional District, Greyback Construction, and Norson Construction.
On the Accolades...
Hero Security, a business with a passion for serving the community, has received many awards in addition to the consistent recognition with the ThreeBestRated® Award.
>> Consumer Choice Award (2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023)
>> Faces of Kelowna Magazine 2022
>> Quality Business Award 2021
>> Canadian Business Award 2021
All these accolades highlight their steadfast commitment to high-quality security services and exceptional customer satisfaction.
Wide-Ranging Services Across BC
Hero Security offers an extensive range of services including security guards, mobile patrol services, special event security, construction site security, parking security, apartment & strata security, fire watch, pipeline security, campus security, and emergency express security services. They extend their services throughout BC including regions such as Kelowna, West Kelowna, Vernon, Kamloops, Princeton, Penticton, Lower Mainland, Prince George and Abbotsford. To request a quote, contact Hero Security online at herosecurity.com.
Harjit
