MEC Tertuis Simmers presents New Provincial Road Delivery Model to West Coast District Municipality

Western Cape Government Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, and officials of the provincial Department of Infrastructure continued their roadshow on the new Provincial Roads Delivery Model to road workers, officials, councillors and mayors of the West Coast District Municipality (WCDM). This follows similar sessions in the Garden Route, Central Karoo and Cape Winelands districts.

The decision to rethink the current roads delivery model in the Western Cape through district municipalities is informed by a comprehensive assessment of value for money for our residents and performance over the last five years.

It was clear that the district municipality had ensured that the message of the session had reached all staff and a full staff complement attended the session. “Unlike at another district municipality where staff were not informed, this was yet another example of the commitment of the West Coast District Municipality and testimony of their ‘can do’ approach to service delivery,” said Minister Simmers.

Minister Simmers continued, "The new Roads Delivery Model, that discontinues the road agency function of district municipalities in the province, is a significant shift in how road infrastructure will be managed going forward. While standardisation is important, I treat every case on its own merit because it is about cost effectiveness, value for money and service delivery for our residents."

“The difference between the West Coast District Municipality and the three district municipalities I visited ahead of this session, is that the WCMD delivers good quality work, delivers on their annual targets, and offers good value for money. In the case of WCDM I will therefore not absorb the function back into the department. The status quo will remain in place for WCDM but there will be a contractual re-evaluation and an even more rigid monitoring and evaluation system going forward. The service levels by WCMD also brings good news for municipalities in the district because we can evaluate and investigate how, contractually, we can expand the support to the road function of these municipalities. This is critical for accelerated delivery through partnerships with farmers, the private sector, and engagement with local municipalities,” Minister Simmers continued.

“Over the past couple of years, the road network on the West Coast suffered serious damage, but the district roads team rose to the challenge over and above their daily operations and responsibilities. We were always proud of what the team achieved and continue to do but today, gave us important external validation,” said Roelof (Boffie) Strydom, Executive Mayor of the West Coast District Municipality. “What excites me even more is the possibility of providing much needed support where we previously could not venture. We look forward to moving the district forward to the benefit of the entire region,” the Executive Mayor continued.

Minister Simmers concluded, "We look forward to moving ahead with the new roads delivery model. I call on all our district municipalities to work with us, because this model will significantly improve roads infrastructure delivery which, in turn, will improve service delivery, grow local economies and create job opportunities for residents across the province. Today’s session again proves, deliver good quality service, meet your targets, and ensure that you give good value for money, and we will support you even more".

Media queries:

Melt Botes

Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers

Email: Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za

021 483 8067 (o)

082 431 0068 (m)

Celeste Nell

Acting Head of Communication

Department of Infrastructure

Email: Celeste.Nell@westerncape.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates