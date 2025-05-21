AV-Comparatives Reports from RSAC Conference 2025: Strengthening Cyber Resilience Through Insight and Innovation
AV-Comparatives attended numerous expert-led panels and deep-dive technical sessions that spotlighted evolving attacker tactics.
Attending RSAC 2025 has reinforced the importance of continuous methodological evolution. AV-C returns to its labs inspired to enhance our test designs with greater realism and contextual relevance.”SAN FRANCISCO, INNSBRUCK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives, the internationally recognised authority in independent cybersecurity testing, recently returned from the RSAC Conference 2025 with renewed insight and strategic vision for the future of digital defence. As one of the world’s premier cybersecurity gatherings, RSAC offered a vital platform for learning, collaboration, and forward-looking innovation.
The conference was a concentrated forum for exploring emerging technologies across multiple domains, including artificial intelligence-driven detection, operational technology (OT) security, and advancements in endpoint protection. A recurring and urgent message echoed throughout RSAC: malware protection at the endpoint remains foundational. Any lapse or oversight in this area leaves organisations critically exposed. As one speaker aptly warned, “If you forget endpoint protection, you get infected.”
AV-Comparatives attended numerous expert-led panels and deep-dive technical sessions that spotlighted evolving attacker tactics, new threat detection paradigms, and the rapidly maturing landscape of extended detection and response (XDR). These insights will directly inform the refinement of AV-Comparatives’ own rigorous testing methodologies, ensuring continued alignment with real-world threat dynamics.
Private discussions with a broad cross-section of cybersecurity vendors and analysts—including recognisable thought leaders from major research firms—underscored the growing demand for independent validation in an era saturated with marketing claims. These dialogues reinforced AV-Comparatives’ commitment to transparency, scientific accuracy, and actionable reporting.
Attending RSAC Conference 2025 has reinforced the importance of continuous methodological evolution. AV-C returns to its labs inspired to enhance our test designs with greater realism and contextual relevance, especially for enterprise security, EDR/XDR systems, and operational technology.
With an agenda focused on knowledge transfer, AV-Comparatives used RSAC as an opportunity to benchmark against global cybersecurity developments, gather input from industry stakeholders, and ensure its offerings remain at the forefront of impartial evaluation.
As threats continue to escalate in complexity, AV-Comparatives remains steadfast in its mission: delivering world-class, unbiased testing that empowers security-conscious organisations worldwide.
