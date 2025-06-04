Sustainable Lab Launched ESG Data Aggregation, Analysis, and Disclosure Solution for Global Regulations with Uniqus

Provides infrastructure for streamlined disclosures and integration of non-financial data into management decision-making.

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainable Lab Inc., announces that it has jointly developed with Uniqus an ESG data aggregation, analysis, and disclosure solution that can handle multiple disclosure requirements, including SSBJ and CSRD regulations, and has released it to Japanese companies.

【 Background 】The Challenge of Accurate ESG Disclosure and Internal Data Management

With sustainability-related regulations advancing both in Japan and globally, Japanese listed companies are preparing for the adoption of SSBJ standards from fiscal year 2027, and for those subject to CSRD, compliance with extraterritorial requirements from 2028 onward.

This trend is driving urgent demand for systems that can comprehensively and accurately collect and report ESG data. Many companies still rely on manual processes using Excel to gather data from domestic and international sites, which makes it difficult to meet increasing regulatory expectations, ensure transparency, and establish workflows robust enough to withstand third-party assurance. As a result, demand is growing for digital solutions that can streamline ESG data management.

To address this need, Sustainable Lab has partnered with Uniqus, a global provider with experience serving S&P 500 companies and others, to co-develop a new solution tailored for Japanese companies: TERRAST powered by Uniqus. This platform supports compliance with SSBJ and CSRD regulations and will continue to be enhanced with new features.

【 Key Features of TERRAST powered by Uniqus 】A Solution to Real ESG Data Challenges

TERRAST powered by Uniqus is a cloud-based platform that enables centralized collection, analysis, and management of ESG data on a global consolidated basis, outputting reports aligned with international standards such as SSBJ and CSRD.

● Multi-framework Compatibility

Compliant with SSBJ, CSRD (ESRS), and other global ESG disclosure frameworks and rating agencies. Users can select multiple frameworks, and the system automatically generates the appropriate data collection templates for each site.

● Flexible Data Collection and Integration

The platform supports various data input methods including API integration with existing systems, OCR-based CO₂ emissions calculations, and bulk uploads from Excel. Companies with existing data systems can continue using them while integrating seamlessly with disclosure-specific workflows.

● Governance-Ready Architecture

Features include input/update/approval logs, role-based access control, and hierarchical design—all supporting third-party assurance requirements. The solution is already trusted by multiple global companies.

● Advanced Analytics and Visualization

Visualize aggregated data through flexible dashboards, similar to BI tools, supporting management insights and internal communication.

● Output Aligned with Disclosure Frameworks (some features in development)

Enables structured outputs that align with requirements under SSBJ, CSRD, and other frameworks.

● Non-Financial Data as Strategic Management Information

In addition to standard disclosure items, the platform allows collection of custom KPIs aligned with company-specific materiality. Our advisory team supports clients in designing how to visualize, monitor, and leverage non-financial data for strategic decision-making.

Sustainable Lab leverages its expertise from serving institutional investors, offering the “TERRAST” platform for professionals, and visualizing the connectivity between financial and non-financial data for major corporates.



【 Comments 】

■Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder & CEO of Uniqus Consultech

At Uniqus, we are committed to supporting our clients with innovative technology and deep expertise in ESG. The partnership reflects our philosophy of fusing deep domain expertise with scalable technology to solve real-world problems. As regulatory expectations around

■Kotaro Takahashi, COO of Sustainable Lab

“At Sustainable Lab, we have provided data-driven ESG solutions and hands-on support to numerous major corporations. We are delighted to partner with Uniqus, a firm with a strong global track record, to offer a disclosure solution tailored to the needs of Japanese companies. We are already in discussions with several large Japanese multinational firms regarding adoption, and we will continue to expand our outreach. Through this solution, we aim to enhance the efficiency and reliability of ESG disclosure practices and support the realization of sustainable management for our clients.”

【 Sustainable Lab Inc. 】

Sustainable Lab develops and provides “TERRAST” , one of Japan’s largest non-financial data platforms that quantifies qualitative corporate environmental and social contributions using big data and AI. The company also offers the non-financial and sustainability data disclosure and analysis support tool “TERRAST for Enterprise”. The company, consisting of experts in data science, sustainability, and financial engineering, aims to seamlessly connect social and environmental contributions with economic activities.

