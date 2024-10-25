Sustainable Lab and Forbes JAPAN Announce Japan's Sustainability Company Rankings Utilizing Big Data

Featuring Rankings on Stakeholder Capitalism, Natural Capital, Decarbonization Management, Supply Chains, and Reskilling

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainable Lab Inc. developing Japan's largest non-financial data platform "TERRAST", is pleased to announce the release of sustainability company rankings in the December 2024 issue of the global business magazine Forbes JAPAN. The rankings are featured in the special cover story, "The New Top 100 Great Companies," and were created using big data.

▶️About the Rankings

As more companies adopt ESG management, questions arise about whether ESG management contributes to corporate value and whether companies are truly benefiting society and the environment. In response, there is a growing demand for a quantitative approach to answer these questions, rather than relying on qualitative methods.

To visualize the current state of Japanese companies through data, we teamed up with *Forbes JAPAN* to create these sustainability rankings using big data. The analysis covers 1,644 companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, focusing primarily on their 2023 disclosures. The rankings are based on five key themes: Stakeholder Capitalism（ https://forbesjapan.com/articles/detail/74454 ）, Natural Capital, Decarbonization Management, Supply Chains, and Reskilling.

Additionally, an article by our CEO, Renji Hirase, titled "The Rise of Top-Ranked Companies Reflects Progress in Information Disclosure", is also featured in the magazine.

▶️About Sustainable Lab Inc.

Sustainable Lab develops and provides “TERRAST” , one of Japan’s largest non-financial data platforms that quantifies qualitative corporate environmental and social contributions using big data and AI. The company also offers the non-financial and sustainability data disclosure and analysis support tool “TERRAST for Enterprise”. The company, consisting of experts in data science, sustainability, and financial engineering, aims to seamlessly connect social and environmental contributions with economic activities.

▶️For companies and media interested in our work, please contact us through our inquiry page.

https://en.suslab.net/contact/

