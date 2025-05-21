Submit Release
Air Quality staffers help promote National Clean Air Month

National Clean Air Month started in 1972 and takes place throughout May. Kicking off with Air Quality Awareness Week (#AQAW2025), the month is dedicated to raising awareness about air quality issues and reducing air pollution.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s (EGLE) Air Quality Division has been playing a vital role in protecting Michigan’s air quality for 60 years. During National Clean Air Month, air quality staff participate in events with community partners to assist in providing resources for Michigan residents. Air Quality Division staff from air monitoring, toxicology, and field inspections areas participated in an event at Wayne County Community College on May 10, sponsored by JustAir. The event -- Mobile Monitor Distribution & Health Fair for Wayne County Young People with Asthma -- was set up to provide resources to Wayne County residents with asthma.

