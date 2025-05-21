Giftex Modern & Contemporary Art Auction Showcases Timeless Indian Masterpieces

F N Souza (Lot# 31)

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Giftex, India’s leading gifting platform, is excited to announce its Modern & Contemporary Indian Art Auction , taking place from May 23 – 24, 2025. This exclusive event will feature an extraordinary collection of artworks by some of the most renowned modern and contemporary Indian artists. Art enthusiasts and collectors will have the opportunity to acquire exceptional pieces that represent the rich legacy of Indian art.Mr. Manoj Mansukhani, Chief Marketing Officer at Giftex expressed his excitement, ‘’We are delighted to present this art auction, showcasing a curated selection of works that celebrate the creativity and brilliance of India’s foremost artists. At Giftex, our commitment remains focused on offering collectors exclusive opportunities, and this auction stands as a testament to our dedication to quality and cultural relevance.’'Lot no. 1 is an exceptional work by India’s revered Navratna artist Jamini Roy, celebrated for his distinct visual language inspired by folk traditions. The upcoming auction will also showcase several significant works by Krishen Khanna, spanning different mediums and periods, offering collectors a glimpse into the evolution of his artistic journey. Lot no. 9 is a captivating rendition of the Benares ghats by renowned artist Manu Parekh, whose vibrant interpretations of spiritual landscapes continue to evoke deep emotional resonance.Adding to the depth of the collection are two rare sculptural works by the late Himmat Shah, a pioneering figure in Indian modernist sculpture, whose recent passing marks the end of an era. The auction also presents an impressive line-up of works by other seminal modernists such as M.F. Husain, Sadanand Bakre, Sankho Chaudhuri, Arpana Caur, K. Khosa, and Shyamal Dutta Ray, reflecting the diversity and dynamism of India’s post-independence art movement.Of particular note is a comprehensive selection of rare paper works by F.N. Souza—spanning Lot Nos. 6, 19, 31, 59, 76, 112, 132, and 188—which offer insight into his provocative style and bold linework. Complementing the modernist offerings, the auction also brings together compelling works by several leading contemporary artists such as Phaneendra Nath Chaturvedi, Shraddha More, Barun Chowdhury, and Shilpa Gupta, making this edition a truly diverse showcase that bridges generations and genres of Indian art.This auction offers collectors a unique opportunity to acquire works of exceptional rarity and artistic value. To view the complete catalog and participate in the auction, visit Giftex’s official website.About Giftex:With over three decades of experience, Giftex is India’s premier gifting platform, known for its curated collections and innovative approach to luxury gifting. By hosting exclusive online auctions, Giftex continues to bring rare and valuable collectibles to the discerning collector.

Legal Disclaimer:

