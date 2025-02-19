Giftex’s ‘Precious Collectibles’ Auction to Showcase Exquisite Jewellery, Timepieces, Silver, and Rare Books

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In its upcoming auction of ‘Precious Collectibles’ scheduled on February 23-24, 2025, Giftex will present an array of fine collectible items, including jewellery , silver, timepieces, rare books , and pens.Talking about the auction, Manoj Mansukhani, CMO at AstaGuru Auction House said: “This edition brings together an exquisite selection of fine jewellery, silver, timepieces, rare books, and pens—each piece a testament to its enduring value. Collectors and connoisseurs can look forward to an exceptional curation that reflects the essence of luxury and legacy.Lot no. 1 is a Montblanc limited edition writer's series Marcel Proust set includes a fountain pen, ballpoint pen, and mechanical pencil. This edition honours the legacy of Marcel Proust, whose groundbreaking work, "Remembrance of Things Past", redefined the art of storytelling with its exploration of time, memory, and introspection. This lot is estimated to sell at INR ₹ 2,25,000 - 2,50,000.Lot no. 21 is a Montblanc Meisterstück 75th Anniversary special edition rollerball penThis rollerball pen was released to commemorate 75 years of the iconic Meisterstück collection. It features rose gold-plated accents, including the clip and rings, and is distinguished by the special inscription “75 Years of Passion and Soul” on the cap band. This lot is estimated to sell at INR ₹ 1,50,000 - 1,80,000.Lot No. 88, a Vintage Diamond Bracelet is set in 18k gold. The bracelet is designed as a broad belt with abuckle and fastener set with diamonds in a mesh design. This lot is estimated to sell at INR ₹ 9,20,000 - 10,00,000.Lot No. 96 is a Pair Of Diamond Chandelier Ear Pendants which is set in 18k white gold with diamonds, diamond briolettes, and rose-cut diamonds. The ear pendants are designed as a chandelier with four tiers, set with diamonds and diamond briolettes, with a rose-cut diamond and diamond eartops.This lot is estimated to sell at INR ₹ 10,00,000 - 12,00,000.Lot No. 186 is a Set Of Twelve Georgian Silver Dinner Plates by William Stroud, London. Each plate is embossed with a rope pattern border and a royal family monogram on the front. This lot is estimated to sell at INR ₹ 8,90,000 - 12,00,000.Lot No. 210 is An English Hallmark Cutlery Set by Roberts & Belk Ltd, Sheffield. This 129-piece cutlery set for 12 people with an assortment of coffee, tea, soup, dessert, and dinner spoons and forks. The set comprises 24 knives featuring gun handles, along with a carving knife, a carving fork, and a knife sharpener. This lot is estimated to sell at INR ₹ 9,25,000 - 9,75,000.Lot No. 262, Oriental Field Sports: Volumes I & II by Captain Thomas Williamson Drawings by Samuel Howett was Published by Edward Orme & B. Crosby & Co., London in 1808. The books are well-used and show age-related wear. This lot is estimated to sell at INR ₹ 1,80,000 - 2,20,000.Lot No. 272, Lahore To Yarkand by George Henderson & Allan O. Hume was published by L. Reeve & Co., London in 1873. The book chronicles the 1870 British expedition undertaken from Lahore to Yarkand. This lot is estimated to sell at INR ₹ 1,80,000 - 2,20,000.Lot No. 239 is A Map Of Imperii Magni Mogolis Sive Indici Padschach, engraved by Mathaus Seutter in 1750. It depicts the extent of the Mughal Empire during the late 17th century, covering Northern India, Central Asia, and parts of Southeast Asia. This lot is estimated to sell at INR ₹ 2,00,000 - 2,50,000.Lot No. 408 is Girard Perregaux 1966 Chronograph (1966 Tribute) 18k Rose Gold Wristwatch.Reference 49539. This lot is estimated to sell at ₹ 10,00,000 - 13,00,000Lot No. 416 is a Chopard Dual Time Zone 18k White Gold Wristwatch. Reference Geneve 202341. This lot is estimated to sell at ₹ 10,00,000 - 13,00,000.About Giftex:With over three decades of experience, Giftex is India’s premier gifting platform, known for its curated collections and innovative approach to luxury gifting. By hosting exclusive online auctions, Giftex continues to bring rare and valuable collectibles to the discerning collector.

