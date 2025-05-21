NEBRASKA, May 21 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Governor Pillen Joins Republican Governors to Support One Big Beautiful Bill

Lincoln, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen joined with 19 other Republican governors to send a letter to President Donald Trump expressing united support for the president’s America First agenda embodied by the One, Big, Beautiful Bill currently under consideration in Congress. The letter calls for all Republicans to unify around the bill containing the President’s agenda.

The letter to the President in part states:

“Now, Congress must act to fully and permanently implement your America First agenda for which over 77 million Americans voted. Thankfully, your One, Big, Beautiful Bill would accomplish this. It would provide you with the resources you need to permanently secure the border, remove barriers needed to truly unleash American energy production, protect Americans by making a once-in-a-lifetime investment in military technology that once seemed like science fiction, give working class families tax cuts worth thousands of dollars each, and ensure your administration has the tools needed to deport illegal alien murders and rapists.”

The governors emphasized the need to unify around the bill and the opportunity it presents not just to enact the President’s agenda, but to save taxpayers $1.6 trillion over the next 10 years.

Other governors who signed the letter include: Governor Kay Ivey (AL), Governor Mike Dunleavy (AL) Governor Sarah Sanders (AR), Governor Brian Kemp (GA), Governor Brad Little (ID), Governor Mike Braun (IN), Governor Kim Reynolds (IA), Governor Jeff Landry (LA), Governor Mike Kehoe (MO), Governor Tate Reeves (MS), Governor Greg Gianforte (MT), Governor Jim Pillen (NE), Governor Kelly Armstrong (ND), Governor Henry McMaster (SC), Governor Bill Lee (TN), Governor Greg Abbott (TX), Governor Spencer Cox (UT), Governor Glenn Youngkin (VA), Governor Patrick Morrisey (WV), and Governor Mark Gordon (WY).

A copy of the letter is attached.