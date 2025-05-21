Submit Release
Gov. Pillen Signs Legislation Protecting Kids From Big Tech

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen signed LB140, LB383, and LB172 – a slate of legislation brought on his behalf, aimed at providing protections to kids from utilization of online services and social media.  Upon passage, LB383 was amended to include LB172.

In January, Gov. Pillen stood with senators to introduce the proposed measures, broadly aimed at:

  • Restricting the use of cell phones in school, bell to bell (LB140)

  • Providing parents with a variety of parental controls over social media accounts (LB383)

  • Expanding prohibitions against child pornography to include materials created through AI (LB172)

“I appreciate the partnership of senators Sanders, Storer and Hardin to get each of these bills across the finish line. They know that the most important thing we do in this state is protect our kids,” said Gov. Pillen. “The research is clear about the detriments from overexposure to social media and the way Big Tech works to keep kids online and coming back for more. This has been a considerable effort, and I appreciate the collective work to get the bills to my desk for signature.”

A fourth bill, also introduced on behalf of the Governor – LB504 – has been advanced to the final round of debate. Sponsored by Senator Carolyn Bosn, the Age-Appropriate Online Design Code Act requires that online services protect user data, implement design features that will reduce harm resulting from compulsive use, and enables parents to have access to privacy and account settings.

