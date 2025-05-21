GreenLab Appoints Dr. Cory Nykiforuk as Director of Manufacturing and Process Development

Dr. Cory Nykiforuk

Dr. Nykiforuk has 24 years' experience in Ag/Biopharma Biotech, contributing to products in supplements, industrial enzymes, and more

JONESBORO, AR, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GreenLab, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Cory Nykiforuk as Director of Manufacturing and Process Development, effective immediately. Dr. Nykiforuk brings over two decades of experience in biotechnology and will play a key role in scaling GreenLab’s manufacturing capabilities for next-generation, plant-derived products serving the food and industrial sectors.Dr. Nykiforuk is a recognized leader in plant biotechnology and biopharmaceutical product development. His research has led to the discovery of several key genes involved in lipid biosynthesis and disease resistance in plants. He is also an inventor on numerous patents for preclinical therapeutic molecules targeting chronic and infectious diseases.Throughout his career, Dr. Nykiforuk has demonstrated exceptional technical and operational leadership, contributing to the development of groundbreaking products including the first plant-derived human insulin, high gamma-linolenic safflower oil, DHA/EPA oilseeds, and a monoclonal antibody cocktail against Clostridium difficile. He has held senior leadership roles at prominent biotechnology firms such as SemBioSys Genetics Inc., Cangene Corporation, and Emergent BioSolutions, where he was recognized for both strategic vision and innovation.Dr. Nykiforuk has successfully led products from concept through commercialization, guiding them into clinical evaluation and market launch. His expertise spans research, analytical and process development, and quality management systems (QMS), making him uniquely qualified to support GreenLab’s growth objectives.We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Nykiforuk to the GreenLab team. His deep technical expertise and proven leadership will be instrumental in advancing the production of our lead product, Brazzein , as well as other candidates in our development pipeline.About GreenLabGreenLab is a biotechnology company focused on the sustainable production of high-value, plant-derived proteins and compounds for use in the food, nutrition, and industrial sectors. Our mission is to deliver scalable, eco-friendly alternatives that meet the needs of a rapidly changing global market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.