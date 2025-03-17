GreenLab Names Dr. Maurice Moloney as President and Chief Science Officer

Dr. Maurice Moloney, President and Chief Scientific Officer of GreenLab

Dr. Maurice Moloney brings 30+ years of expertise to lead the development of next-generation plant-based products

JONESBORO, AR, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GreenLab, Inc. appoints Dr. Maurice Moloney as President and Chief Scientific Officer, bringing over 30 years of expertise in agricultural biotechnology to lead the company's efforts in developing next-generation plant-based products, including Brazzein and Manganese Peroxidase, for the food and industrial sectors.The Board of Directors of GreenLab, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Maurice Moloney as President and Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Moloney joined the GreenLab Board in July 2024 and was subsequently appointed as GreenLab’s President on November 22, 2024.Dr. Moloney has over 30 years of experience in agricultural biotechnology, both as a research scientist and corporate leader. His research career has focused on the development of plant biotechnology, including the development of critical agronomic traits such as herbicide tolerance in major crops, metabolic engineering of plant lipid pathways, and the production of high-value proteins for food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals in seeds. This work led to the launch of several successful commercial products, including herbicide-tolerant canola grown on over 10 M hectares in Canada and S. America, high gamma-linolenic safflower oil (Sonova 400™), plant-made Chymosin, and Hydresia(by Botaneco, Inc.). Dr. Moloney was the founder of SemBioSys Genetics, a Canadian biotechnology company, who pioneered the first plant-made human insulin deemed bioequivalent to Humulin in human clinical trials.He has led several major research organizations, including Rothamsted Research (UK), CSIRO Food and Ag (Australia), and the Global Institute for Food Security (Canada). Dr. Moloney leads a cohesive team of researchers, field agronomists, process development specialists, product developers, and marketing professionals devoted to bringing GreenLab’s first products to market. Our lead products are Brazzein, an intensely sweet natural protein for food and beverages, and Manganese Peroxidase, an enzyme with multiple applications in food and industrial processing.About GreenLabGreenLab’s mission is to green industry with next-generation plant biotechnology. Our platform transforms a cornfield into the factory of the future. We deliver on biotech’s promise of next-generation proteins, end-to-end sustainability and unlimited scalability. GreenLab currently has four patented enzymes growing in corn- already in commercial production and is seeking partners to explore our proprietary portfolio for direct sales, partner in production or to expand the capacity of other protein manufacturers.

