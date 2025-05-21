Solidion Technology Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Company expects commercial sales in 2025

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solidion Technology Inc. (“Solidion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, today has released First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results. The condensed consolidated and combined financial statements of Solidion and additional information can be found in Solidion’s Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today, May 21, 2025 (the “Form 10-Q”). This earnings release should be read together with the information contained in the Form 10-Q.Previously Announced Recent Business HighlightsTechnological Advancements, Business Development and Corporate Updates:● Secured newly granted U.S. patents for proprietary technology that enables the conversion of existing lithium-ion manufacturing facilities to produce solid-state batteries through in situ solidification. This innovation significantly reduces fire risk by transforming flammable liquid electrolytes into solid-state form.● Breakthrough in Lithium-Sulfur Battery Technology: Solidion announced its Li-S batteries have achieved a cell energy density of 380 Wh/kg, with a near-term target of 450 Wh/kg. Validated by a leading EV battery manufacturer, this milestone advances our vision of low-cost, cobalt- and nickel-free batteries, potentially doubling the energy density of today’s lithium-ion cells.● Filed Patent Applications for Silicon Anode Technology: Solidion filed several U.S. patent applications for a novel, cost-effective method of producing graphene-hosted silicon anodes—an innovation aimed at significantly improving EV battery energy density and reducing production risks and costs.● Announced signing of strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Giga Solar Materials Corp on November 25, 2024 to accelerate the production of innovative Silicon Oxide (SiOx) anode materials in the United States and securing a robust lithium battery materials supply chain in North America.● Developed and secured a newly granted U.S. patent for technology enabling 5-minute charging of lithium batteries across all climates, overcoming a key barrier to electric vehicle (“EV”) adoption. This innovation leverages a graphene-based heat spreader for optimal battery temperature control, critical for addressing consumer range anxiety.● Expansion of the Company’s industry-leading intellectual property portfolio1 with 20 new U.S. patents granted in 2024. The portfolio offers patents for a diverse range of advanced anode materials, including sustainable graphite to silicon oxide (SiOx), silicon (Si), and protected lithium metal anode, delivering specific capacities ranging from 300 to an extraordinary 3,500+ mAh/g. The intellectual property also features non-silane gas based and graphene-enhanced anode versions.● Achieved third-party validation for the Company’s innovative, cost-effective process that eliminates the need for toxic silane gas and CVD techniques. This milestone positions Solidion as a key North American supplier, offering materials that enhance energy density.● Bitcoin purchases are now part of the Company’s corporate treasury strategy, which includes allocating excess cash reserves, interest earnings, and a portion of future capital raises, reflecting confidence in Bitcoin as a store of value, inflation hedge and compelling investment. The Company will explore opportunities to evolve its allocation to Bitcoin and enhance shareholder value.CEO Statement:“Having commercialized our high density, 21700 battery cell, we look forward to revenue opportunities in 2025,” said Jaymes Winters, CEO of Solidion Technology. “The focus on domestic manufacturing and energy storage should benefit Solidion.”Full year 2024 Financial Highlights● $3.1 million loss from continuing operations, including decreased spending on public company professional services and increased spending on battery business development and Research and Development personnel.● Net Income of $9.2 million, with basic EPS of $3.06, including a non-cash gain of $12.4 million related to change in fair value of derivatives.See below for additional information on Solidion’s operational results:Summary of Statements of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024Three Months EndedMarch 31,2025 2024Net sales $ - $ -Cost of goods sold - -Operating expenses 3,132,669 3,759,336Total other income (expense) 12,327,299 (28,776,646 )Net income (loss) $ 9,194,630 $ (32,535,982 )Operating ExpensesOperating expenses decreased by $626,667 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. This decrease was primarily driven by lower Selling, General and Administrative expenses, including reductions in professional fees, stock-based compensation, insurance costs, and other administrative expenses associated with the Company’s operations as a public entity beginning February 2, 2024.Other Income (expense)Other income increased by $41,103,945 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. This increase was largely driven by a gain of $12,417,450 due to a change in the fair value of derivative liabilities related to the Forward Purchase Agreement, and warrants related to the March and August private placement financing. Additionally, there was interest expense of $106,422 primarily related to the Company’s short-term notes.About Solidion Technology, Inc.Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's (NASDAQ: STI) core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems and electric vehicles for ground, air, and sea transportation. Solidion holds a portfolio of over 525 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, non-silane gas and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com or contact Investor Relations.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Solidion Technology Inc., (NASDAQ: STI) (the “Company,” "Solidion,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.Solidion Technology Inc. ContactsFor Investors: ir@solidiontech.comFor Media: press@solidiontech.com1 Source: Silicon Anode for Li-ion Batteries - Patent Landscape 2022 - FLYER (knowmade.com)

