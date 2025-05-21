ORANGE BIOMED LAUNCHES FIRST CITY-WIDE PUBLIC COMMUNITY HEALTH EVENT: M.A.P. YOUR HEALTH CHICAGO

M.A.P. Your Health Chicago M.A.P. Your Health Chicago: Community Forum & Public Health Resource Fair

Inviting local healthcare organizations and community to lead national campaign to Monitor, Adapt, and Prevent chronic disease complications

We are calling on local organizations to join us in providing programming to make health tools and education more accessible, especially for communities disproportionately impacted.” — Yeaseul Park, CEO of Orange Biomed

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange Biomed —the inventor of the world’s first pocket-sized, microfluidic-based A1C analysis device, dedicated to improving access and accuracy in chronic condition care—announced M.A.P. Your Health Chicago , the first Community Forum & Public Health Resource Fair as part of a larger movement. As the flagship sponsor of “M.A.P. Your Health”—a nationwide campaign launched in May, aimed at empowering community members to monitor their risk factors for chronic disease—Orange Biomed is inviting local organizations to partner for this city-wide event to provide actionable health resources to Chicagoans. Final event partners and the updated event agenda and location will be announced in the coming weeks. All local organizations are invited to join M.A.P. Your Health Chicago: https://map.orangebiomed.com/prevent “The event kicks off a series of upcoming local events across major cities facing healthcare access challenges,” said Yeaseul Park, CEO of Orange Biomed. Chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, heart disease, stroke, Alzheimer’s, and chronic respiratory illness account for six of the top ten causes of death in Illinois, yet preventive tools and education remain out of reach for many. “In the heart of Illinois—its capital, Chicago—we are calling on local organizations to join us in providing programming to make health tools and education more accessible, especially for communities disproportionately impacted.”Chicago was chosen as the inaugural event location due to its commitment to working with communities and partners to create a healthy city, and to address the 11.4-year life expectancy gap between Black and non-Black residents—a disparity fueled by gaps in access to care. In partnership with local healthcare leaders, Orange Biomed invites Chicago-based clinics, nonprofits, wellness organizations, and advocacy groups to join the movement and bring free, actionable health resources to neighborhoods most in need.The one-day event will create an opportunity for community members in Chicago's ecosystem to come together and empower the local community to take proactive approaches towards better long-term health, through seminars, discussions, hands-on sessions, and family-oriented activities to engage all ages. Participating organizations and industry professionals will help lead interactive stations where individuals and families learn about chronic disease risks and prevention strategies, connect residents to year-round support services, provide mini-consultations with healthcare professionals, and more. Working with local partners, child-friendly activities will teach wellness habits through age-appropriate engagement, ensuring the entire family benefits."We're building a coalition of Chicago's most trusted healthcare voices to join our movement to make preventive care accessible where it's needed most. Partners will benefit from expanded community reach, collaborative resource sharing, and the opportunity to showcase their services to potential clients. This movement is about bringing resources directly to those that need them most—creating a day where parents, grandparents, and children can all access tools that improve their health together,” added Park.About Orange BiomedWith U.S. headquarters in Seattle, WA, Orange Biomed was launched in 2021 by Duke University alumnus Dr. Unghyeon Ko and Yeaseul Park to innovate breakthrough technology for chronic disease management, including OBM rapid A1c.In 2024, OBM rapid A1C was recognized by the Diabetes Technology Meeting’s Startup Showcase, featuring innovative diabetes-related technologies as hosted and selected by the Diabetes Technology Society. Orange Biomed also received the prestigious KHF Innovation Award for its revolutionary application of microfluidic technology, conducting single-cell analysis to detect A1C levels.In 2025 and beyond, Orange Biomed is focused on bringing OBM rapid A1c to U.S. patient-oriented healthcare. The company is preparing a 510(k) submission to the FDA for potential over-the-counter (OTC) clearance of its product, followed by a point-of-care (POC) application submission, further expanding access to innovative diabetes care solutions and more.Learn more: https://www.orangebiomed.com About the “M.A.P. Your Health” CampaignOrange Biomed, in collaboration with local healthcare leaders, is the flagship sponsor of “M.A.P. Your Health”—a nationwide campaign dedicated to empowering communities to monitor and manage their risk factors for chronic diseases.M.A.P. stands for Monitor A1C regularly, Adapt your treatment plan, and Prevent the risk of long-term complications.Through this campaign, Orange Biomed aims to close gaps in care and prevent long-term complications by raising awareness and encouraging individuals to take proactive steps to manage their health, regularly monitor their A1C, and use critical tools and resources to safeguard their long-term well-being.Take action today: https://map.orangebiomed.com

