Interior Launches Process for Potential Offshore Mineral Lease Sale Near American Samoa

Date: May 20, 2025

Contact: Interior_Press@ios.doi.gov

WASHINGTON — Advancing President Donald J. Trump's strategic focus on domestic critical mineral development, the Department of the Interior today announced it is initiating the process to evaluate a potential mineral lease sale in the waters offshore American Samoa. This marks the first such action by Interior in over 30 years and could pave the way for future extraction of critical minerals from the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf.

“Critical minerals are fundamental to strengthening our nation's resilience and safeguarding our national interests,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “By providing opportunities to responsibly access deep-sea mineral resources, we are supporting both American economic growth and national security.”

Interior manages approximately 3.2 billion acres of the Outer Continental Shelf—an area larger than the entire U.S. landmass. President Trump’s Executive Order “Unleashing America’s Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources” identifies seabed mineral development as vital to U.S. national security, particularly in light of growing activity by China and Russia in the Pacific region and America’s ongoing reliance on foreign critical minerals.

On April 8, 2025, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management received a formal request for a lease sale from U.S.-based company Impossible Metals. In response, BOEM will begin a multi-step evaluation process grounded in science, public engagement and environmental stewardship.

The first formal step will be the publication of a request for information and Interest in the Federal Register. This notice will seek input from the Indigenous Island community, ocean users, industry stakeholders, government agencies and the public. Feedback will help inform BOEM’s assessment of geologic conditions, potential environmental and cultural impacts and the multiple uses of the area, such as navigation and fishing.

BOEM will also ensure full compliance with all applicable laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act, the Endangered Species Act, and the National Historic Preservation Act.

For more information on BOEM’s marine mineral program, visit https://www.boem.gov/marine-minerals.

