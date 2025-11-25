Interior Announces $14.61 Billion in Fiscal Year 2025 Energy Revenue

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of the Interior’s Office of Natural Resources Revenue announced the disbursement of $14.61 billion in revenues generated in fiscal year 2025 from energy production on federal and tribal onshore lands, and federal offshore areas.

The disbursements support a wide range of initiatives, including public infrastructure, education, emergency services, conservation and reclamation projects, and historic preservation. This year’s total represents the fifth-largest disbursement since 1982.

The Donald J. Trump administration has focused on combating inflation and reducing energy costs. These lower prices have helped keep more money in the pockets of American consumers while still providing critical funding to states, tribes and federal programs through ONRR’s disbursements. This year’s disbursements decreased from the previous year largely due to the drop in commodity prices.

ONRR’s disbursements were aided by the Trump administration’s priorities under Executive Order 14154, Unleashing American Energy, which directs federal agencies to remove regulatory barriers and encourage responsible energy development on public lands. Additionally, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which reduced the cost of doing business on public lands, making oil and gas development more economically attractive to industry, spurred domestic energy production while lowering commodity prices.

Fiscal year 2025 Disbursement Highlights:

The $4.07 billion in state disbursements reflects revenue from mineral and energy production on federal lands within the states’ borders and offshore tracts in federal waters adjacent to states’ shores.

The states receiving the highest disbursements based on those activities are:

New Mexico $2.76 billion Wyoming $544.87 million Louisiana $162.42 million North Dakota $114.95 million Texas $99.83 million Colorado $90.77 million Utah $81.72 million Mississippi $52.34 million Alabama $51.73 million California $39.12 million Alaska $27.33 million Montana $27.02 million

The revenue disbursed to 33 federally recognized tribes and approximately 31,000 individual Indian mineral owners represent 100% of the revenues received for energy and mineral production activities on Indian lands. Tribes use these revenues to develop infrastructure, provide health care and education, and support other critical community development programs, such as senior centers, public safety projects and youth initiatives.

Since 1982, the Department has disbursed over $402 billion in mineral leasing revenues. ONRR is responsible for the collection, accounting for, analysis, audit and disbursement of these revenues and makes most of these disbursements monthly from the royalties, rents, and bonuses it collects from energy and mineral companies operating on federal lands and waters.

Fiscal year 2025 disbursement data is available on the Natural Resources Revenue Data portal.

