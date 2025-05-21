Nexture Bio Launches Suite of Services to Support Customers with Biomaterials Fabrication and Cell Culture Development

Nexture Bio Launches Suite of Services

VACAVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexture Bio , a leading provider of animal-component-free (ACF) microcarriers, scaffolds, and other adherent cell culture solutions, has announced the launch of a robust suite of custom research and development services. The services are designed to support customers in optimizing cell culture on ACF microcarriers and scaffolds, scaling adherent cell culture bioprocesses, formulating and building ACF microcarriers or scaffolds for their specific applications, and more. The full range of offerings is now available at nexturebio.com/services Services are delivered from two specialized facilities in Vacaville, California, and Xenia, Ohio, where each facility is purpose-built for biomaterials production and cell culture work.“We’re excited to extend our deep biomaterials and cell culture expertise to the broader ecosystem,” said Teryn Wolfe, CEO of Nexture Bio. “Our services are structured to give companies, research institutions, and labs access to infrastructure, scientific talent, and technical processes they may not have in-house, or to help relieve bottlenecks when internal teams are at capacity, without the rigidity of traditional CRO or CMO models.”This services launch builds on a period of rapid growth for the company, following the Q1 2025 release of its first ACF, plant-based microcarrier and the acquisition of Matrix F.T. With additional microcarrier and scaffold products in the pipeline and expanded service offerings now live, Nexture Bio is further strengthening its role as a trusted technical partner for organizations scaling animal-free and cell-based systems.About Nexture Bio:Nexture Bio provides animal-component-free microcarriers, scaffolds, cell-attachment factors, and contract scientific services that accelerate innovation across the life sciences, food, biomaterials, and personal care industries. A Generation Food Rural Partners (GFRP) portfolio company, Nexture Bio was founded in December 2023.

