Nexture Bio Acquires Matrix Food Technologies, Inc. to increase offerings of animal-component-free enabling technologies

XENIA, OH, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexture Bio , the third Generation Food Rural Partners (GFRP) portfolio company, has acquired Matrix Food Technologies (Matrix F.T.). The fusion of Matrix F.T.’s patents, trade secrets, and comprehensive data with Nexture Bio’s proprietary technology and deep industry expertise greatly enhances Nexture’s capacity to offer an unparalleled portfolio of animal-component-free (ACF) microcarriers, scaffolds, and cell-attachment factors.Nexture Bio plans to make its expanded portfolio of high-performing adherent cell culture products available to a global range of customers and partners, including companies across the food and life sciences industries. Although Matrix F.T.’s solutions were specifically designed for cellular agriculture, they also have applications across other industries, furthering the impact of Nexture Bio.“Matrix F.T. had a robust portfolio of patents, large amounts of data on its animal-component-free and edible microcarrier and scaffold formulations, and a positive track record with a long list of customers. With our expert team and ambitious vision, we are in an ideal place to capitalize on the acquired assets and to serve our customer base more efficiently and meaningfully,” said Teryn Wolfe, CEO of Nexture Bio.Steven Finn of Siddhi Capital , an early investor in Matrix F.T., stated: “Siddhi originally invested in Matrix F.T. because we firmly believe that scaffolds are the long game — they are necessary for whole, structured cuts, which is ultimately going to make the cultivated meat industry competitive by allowing for the types of products consumers crave. This transaction is a big deal for the future generations of cultivated products. I am ecstatic to see all the scientific breakthroughs and value developed at Matrix live on within Nexture Bio with the continued support of Big Idea Ventures. Siddhi is thrilled to continue the structured meat journey with Teryn and Nexture."“There is a huge gap in the market when it comes to food-safe, ACF scaffolds for whole cuts,” said Tom Mastrobuoni, Chief Investment Officer at GFRP. “We started Nexture Bio to address that gap and are thrilled to see that the company has obtained such important data to promote adherent cell culture at scale.”Nexture Bio is renovating a pilot-scale Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) production facility in Vacaville, CA, and it operates a cell culture and research laboratory in Xenia, OH. The company recently launched its first microcarrier product and has several more in the pipeline for 2025.About Nexture Bio:Nexture Bio develops animal-component-free microcarriers, scaffolds, and cell-attachment factors that are safe and suitable for use as food ingredients. Nexture Bio is a Generation Food Rural Partners (GFRP) portfolio company, launched in December 2023.About the Generation Food Rural Partners (GFRP) FundGeneration Food Rural Partners (“GFRP” or the “Fund”) is an RBIC-licensed investment fund designed to drive economic growth and development in rural communities in the US. The Fund invests in the area of Food, Agriculture, and Protein technologies to form new companies based on intellectual property, creating living wage jobs at its portfolio companies.About Matrix F.T.Matrix F.T. designed and manufactured plant-based, edible nanofiber scaffolds and microbeads that enable the production of clean, healthy, and environmentally friendly cultivated protein.

