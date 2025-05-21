Hundreds Attend 2025 Hawaii-Made Conference to Strengthen Local Product Economy

Posted on May 20, 2025 in News

For Immediate Release: May 20, 2025

HONOLULU—More than 200 entrepreneurs, manufacturers and industry professionals attended the third annual Hawaii-Made Conference today at the Hawaii Convention Center. Hosted by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), the day-long event was centered on the theme “I Ka Makeke! Going to Market!” and offered expert panels, networking and real-world strategies to help Hawaii-made businesses scale and succeed.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke opened the conference with remarks on the state’s ongoing efforts to support small businesses and local innovation.

“Our state has so many unique Hawaii-made goods to share with the world,” said Lieutenant Governor Luke. “From cacao to coffee and beyond, our products reflect the richness of our communities and the values that make Hawaii special. This conference underscores our commitment to growing Hawaii’s manufacturing sector and building an economy where locally made products can thrive both here at home and abroad.”

The event featured six sessions focused on retail readiness, commercial kitchens, visitor markets and state-level support. Meli James, co-founder of Mana Up, delivered the luncheon keynote on what makes Hawaii-made brands successful in today’s marketplace. Other speakers included elected officials, nonprofit leaders and founders of successful Hawaii product companies.

Panels included:

Marketing to U.S. and Japan Visitor Markets

Value-added Food and Beverage Success Stories

Using Commercial Kitchens and Shared Facilities

Public Sector Support for Manufacturers

“The Hawaii-made brand is a tremendous asset to our local entrepreneurs and farmers,” said State Senator Donovan Dela Cruz, Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. “This annual conference emphasizes the role of regional economic development in empowering our local economy while providing the tools and insights they need to thrive in both domestic and international markets.”

“The state of Hawaii values the many products that are Hawaii made and the entrepreneurs that are dedicated to share these special products with the world,” said State Representative Kirstin Kahaloa, Chair of the House Committee on Agriculture and Food Systems. “We support them and hope that this conference will help them in this journey.”

B-Roll and interview clips:

Video footage and interviews from the event are available for media use here:

Opening remarks, audience, panelists, and interviews with: Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke Ani Izuta, Lonohana Estate Chocolate Stephanie Nwosuocha, Wood Valley Ranch



About the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)

DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, as well as foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments and promotes innovation-sector job growth.

About the Business Development and Support Division (BDSD)

The Business Development and Support Division of DBEDT promotes industry development and economic diversification by supporting existing and emerging industries in Hawaii and by attracting new investments and businesses to the state. Learn more at: invest.hawaii.gov.

