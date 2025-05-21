Houston to host The Movement Festival Memorial Day Weekend To honor five-year anniversary of George Floyd

Flyer of Houston Movement Festival Worship In the Park courtesy of KDITC

A four-day premier event of dialogue, culture, art, and entertainment

HOUSTON, HARRIS COUNTY, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of cultural diversity, social justice, and economic advancement, Houston will welcome the inaugural TMF – The Movement Festival, a four-day premier event produced by KDITC (Kay Davis In The Community) and the family of George Floyd, May 22–25, 2025, at Tom Bass Regional Park and locations across the city.

Inspired by the global movement following the tragic death of Houston native George Floyd, The Movement Festival is designed to be a powerful convergence of dialogue, culture, art, and entertainment that fosters healing, unity, and empowerment across communities. The festival kicks off Thursday, May 22, with a free community forum titled “The Report Card Forum”, hosted at the Third Ward Multi-Purpose Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring keynote speaker and nationally renowned political commentator Tezlyn Figaro, and George Floyd’s cousin and advocate Dr. Shareeduh McGee.

“This festival is critical in honoring George’s life and legacy because it reminds us of the ultimate sacrifice he made,” said Dr. Shareeduh McGee, cousin of George Floyd. “It’s more than an event—it’s a space for healing, for unity, and for action. It honors someone we loved deeply and reminds us all of the price he paid. It offers the community a space to reflect on the progress we’ve made, acknowledge where we’ve fallen short, and understand how we can each contribute to the change we want to see. We must never forget… and we must never stop showing up for one another.”

Weekend Highlights Include:

Friday- Fun Music & Festivities at 4501 Almeda Food Truck Park

Saturday- “En Blanc in the Park includes table and seating under the tent, gourmet brunch for six, plus enjoy live R&B & Jazz featuring “Kyle Turner”, “Kollett, “Robert Allen Berry & Friends”, “Jelando Johnson”, “Dorian Gray” and sounds by DJ “Boom Boom.

Sunday Gospel Celebration- Hosted by Marcus D. Wiley, with a special performance by gospel icon Tramaine Hawkins. Other guests include Pastors Mia Wright and Rudy Rasmus, Bishop Dixon, local and national political officials.

Festivalgoers will enjoy an array of experiences including art installations, dance competitions, live music, interactive games, cultural food vendors, fashion, sculptures, and community-focused exhibitions.

“This festival is about creating space to reflect, uplift, and unite,” said Dannette Davis, Founder of KDITC. “Through powerful storytelling, culture, and community, we’re bringing people together to continue the movement toward equality, creativity, and healing.”

To view the full schedule or purchase tickets, visit www.kditc.info/themovementfestival.

About KDITC –

Kay Davis In The Community (KDITC) is a Houston-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Dannette Davis. KDITC promotes community well-being by supporting arts, culture, education, and economic opportunity. Through a mission rooted in equity and empowerment, KDITC offers scholarships, wellness programs, and dynamic community events that foster personal growth and collective progress for underserved communities.

The Movement Festival 4-day weekend festival in Houston TX

