Sickle Cell Community Consortium to Host 12th Annual Warriors Convention in Orlando, FL

A Sickle Cell Family Reunion of Warriors, Advocates, and Caregivers

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sickle Cell Community Consortium (SC3) is proud to announce its 12th Annual Warriors Convention, which will be held July 15–20, 2025, at the Renaissance Orlando Resort at SeaWorld® located at 6677 Sea Harbor Dr, Orlando, FL 32821.



This year’s theme, “A Sickle Cell Family Reunion,” honors the tight-knit community of patients, caregivers, clinicians, researchers, and advocates who have turned pain into purpose and forged unbreakable bonds through the fight against sickle cell disease.



The 2025 Warriors’ Convention wouldn’t be possible without the unwavering commitment and generous support from Title Sponsor Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Platinum Plus Sponsor Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, as well as our community partner, Black Business Orlando. Their support is not only appreciated but also essential to the ongoing success of our mission.



As one of the largest patient-led sickle cell convenings in the nation, it's a celebration of culture, connection, and continued progress featuring five powerful days of educational sessions, wellness workshops, youth activities, clinical trial updates, and inspiring keynote speakers.



“This is not just a conference, it’s a homecoming, a family reunion,” says Dr. Lakiea Bailey, Executive Director of SC3. “After 12 years of advocacy, innovation, and unity, we’re coming together to celebrate our wins, confront ongoing challenges, and recommit to our mission as one powerful, connected family.”

Convention Highlights:

T3 EXPO (Treatments, Therapies, & Technologies): A showcase of the latest innovations in sickle cell care, bringing together biotech companies, researchers, and grassroots innovators.

Men’s Track, Trait Track, Caregiver Track, Post-Transformative Therapies Track, Youth & Teen Tracks: Interactive sessions that empower warriors with leadership tools and wellness education.

Mental Health & Wellness- Focused Sessions: Honoring the mental, emotional, and spiritual strength of the community, and providing tools to navigate these difficult waters.

Family-Focused Programming: Sessions tailored for caregivers, parents, siblings, and spouses to build stronger, supported homes.

Family Reunion Cook-Out kick-off: A classic family cookout with a sickle cell twist!

10th Anniversary Black Tie Gala - Step into elegance and celebration of the 10th Anniversary of the Sickle Cell Consortium.



For over a decade, the Consortium has been a catalyst for change, bridging the gap between medical professionals and the real-life experiences of those living with sickle cell. This convention continues that legacy, providing a space where community meets research, and advocacy meets action.

Join the Movement:

Registration is now open at www.sicklecellconvention.org.

For sponsorships, media inquiries, or community partnership opportunities, contact info@sicklecellconsortium.org.

About the Sickle Cell Community Consortium:

Founded in 2014, SC3 is the first national patient-led collaborative dedicated to amplifying the voice of the sickle cell community. By aligning grassroots organizations, healthcare leaders, and researchers, the Consortium creates sustainable change through education, advocacy, and empowered action

