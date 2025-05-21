Exposure One Awards Honors Photographer Maria Marriott in 2025 One Shot Photo Contest

The Queen's Wave by Photographer Maria Marriott Serene by Photographer Maria Marriott Wild horse photographer, Maria Marriott, photographing a herd of wild mustangs.

Nature photographer, Maria Marriott, wins top honors across four categories for her black and white photography.

Black and white photography, because it is stripped of color, requires the artist and viewer to focus on shapes and textures.” — Maria Marriott, Photographer

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Exposure One Awards has announced the winners of its 2025 One Shot Photo Contest. Brazilian-born photographer, Maria Marriott, was honored for winning several of the top awards in the annual contest that garners thousands of entries from the best photographers around the world.According to the contest organizers, the winning images at this year's contest are “masterful contributions to black and white photography.”Winning two gold awards, a silver and a bronze across four different categories with two very different subjects, contributes to her growing recognition as an emerging voice in contemporary photography. In 2024, Marriott was also recognized as one of the top female photographers by Women Behind the Lens.Marriott’s minimalistic depiction of a lily, “The Queen’s Wave”, was awarded the the highest honor of Gold in the Minimalism and Abstract categories, and a Silver award in the Fine Art category.Her haunting monochromatic image of a wild stallion drinking at a watering hole in the Great Basin Desert of Utah, “ Serene ”, was recognized with a Bronze award in the Nature category.According to Marriott, “Black and white photography, because it is stripped of color, requires the artist and viewer to focus on shapes and textures. But it also allows the artist to convey focus and communicate certain moods and emotions that could be lost in a color image.”The One Shot Photo Contest is one of the premier black and white photography contests in the world. This year’s contest hosted a world-class panel of judges hailing from the Leica Gallery, Aperture, AIPAD, Photo Basel, and SFMoMA, representing some of the most respected names in photography, visual arts, and creativity. About Maria Marriott : Maria Marriott is an award-winning photographer, originally from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, now based in Nevada. Her photography has been featured in publications and galleries around the world, including Cowboys & Indians, Neoque Magazine Italy, and White Wall Gallery Greece, amongst others. She is best known for several wild horse photography series presenting the rugged beauty of the American wild horses. Her multi-year project following and photographing wild mustangs across the Western states has allowed her a platform to bring attention to the pressing issues faced by these American icons. She works with several nonprofit organizations committed to the preservation and safety of mustangs and equine therapy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.