Visit by Australian Prime Minister The Honourable Anthony Albanese MP, 20 May 2025

The Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, visited Singapore on 20 May 2025 and was hosted to tea by Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong.
The Prime Ministers reaffirmed the excellent state of bilateral relations, underpinned by the multi-faceted and pathfinding Singapore-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP). They welcomed the good progress made on discussions to advance bilateral cooperation through an upgraded CSP, which will be launched later this year at the 10th Singapore-Australia Leaders’ Meeting.
The Prime Ministers had a good exchange of views on key regional and global developments. They agreed on the importance of upholding an open, inclusive, and rules-based multilateral system, and discussed ways to work together to do so, including with other like-minded partners. Prime Minister Wong welcomed Prime Minister Albanese’s renewed commitment to engaging ASEAN, including through Australia’s Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040. The Prime Ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to working together to foster a stable, peaceful, and prosperous region.
The Prime Ministers looked forward to meeting later this year to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
20 MAY 2025
