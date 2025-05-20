AMO interdicts vessel smuggling 335 pounds of cocaine near Luquillo Puerto Rico

FAJARDO, Puerto Rico — Air and Marine Operations (AMO), an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, interdicted a vessel Sunday arresting 4 aliens from the Dominican Republic and seizing 335 pounds (152 kilograms) of cocaine north of Luquillo, Puerto Rico. The estimated value of the seized cocaine is $2.7 million.

“This successful interdiction underscores the vital importance of maritime domain awareness in protecting our borders,” said Christopher Hunter, Director of Air and Marine Operations in the Caribbean. “By leveraging intelligence, advanced surveillance capabilities, and strong interagency collaboration, AMO continues to lead efforts in detecting and countering illicit activities across the region. Our teams remain steadfast in their mission to safeguard the homeland by intercepting drug smuggling and unlawful migration before they reach U.S. shores.”

On May 17, during patrol, the crew of a US Coast Guard CASA airpcraft detected a maritime target of interest (approximately 80 miles north of Luquillo, PR. The USCG plane remained overhead until passed on to a Caribbean Air and Marine Branch (CAMB) Multirole Enforcement Aircraft.

The MEA contacted AMO San Juan and Fajardo Marine units that interdicted the vessel approximately 18 nautical miles north of Luquillo. Inside the vessel agents recovered seven bales of cocaine and arrested four individuals from the Dominican Republic.

The contraband and the 4 aliens were transferred to the custody of Special Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for further processing.

AMO safeguards our Nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through our aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond. AMO conducts its mission in the air and maritime environments throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands.