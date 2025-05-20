Lifestyle Clotheslines Expands Australian Made Eco Clothesline Range To Match Australian Customers Needs

The Eco 300 fold down clothesline is one of Australia's biggest and most popular clotheslines Eco 240 Fold Down clothesline in 316 Stainless Steel

Lifestyle Clotheslines expands Australian made clothesline range to match the requirements of the modern Australian Home.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lifestyle Clotheslines, a leading provider of high-quality clotheslines, is excited to announce the expansion of its Australian Made Eco clothesline range. This expansion includes the introduction of the biggest fold down clothesline in Australia, as well as more models and increased line space compared to imported clotheslines from China.

As a company that prides itself on supporting Australian made clothesline products, Lifestyle Clotheslines is thrilled to offer customers an even wider selection of locally made clotheslines. The new Eco range not only supports the local economy, but also promotes sustainable living through its eco-friendly design and materials.

The expansion of the Eco clothesline range comes just in time for the Australian Made Campaign week, which runs from 19 May to 25 May 2025. This week-long event celebrates and promotes Australian-made products and the companies that produce them. By expanding their Australian Made range, Lifestyle Clotheslines is showing their commitment to supporting and promoting the local manufacturing industry.

"We are excited to offer our customers an even greater selection of Australian-made clotheslines with our expanded Eco range," said Gary Nickless, Managing Director of Lifestyle Clotheslines. "Not only do these clotheslines support the local economy, but they also align with our company's values of sustainability and quality. We are proud to be a part of the Australian Made Campaign and to promote the importance of buying locally made products."

With the expansion of the Eco clothesline range, Lifestyle Clotheslines continues to provide customers with high-quality, sustainable and locally made products. The company encourages everyone to support the Australian Made Campaign and to choose Australian-made products whenever possible. For more information on the expanded Eco range, visit the Lifestyle Clotheslines website.

