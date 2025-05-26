New Range of Clotheslines for High Corrosion Environments Launched by Lifestyle Clotheslines

Eco 240 Fold Down clothesline in 316 Stainless Steel Foxydry Fold clothesline made from Aluminium

Rusting clotheslines will be a thing of the past with the new 316 stainless steel clothesline and aluminium clotheslines recently launched in Australia.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lifestyle Clotheslines, a leading provider of high-quality clothesline and washing line products, has recently announced the launch of an exclusive range specifically designed for ocean areas and high corrosion environments. This new range features clotheslines made from 316 marine grade stainless steel from Eco Clotheslines, as well as a range of aluminium clotheslines from Foxydry Clotheslines.

The decision to launch this exclusive range was driven by the increasing demand for durable and corrosion-resistant clotheslines in coastal areas and other environments with high levels of salt and moisture. Traditional clotheslines made from steel or iron are prone to rust and deterioration in these ocean side conditions, leading to frequent replacements and added expenses for consumers. By offering clotheslines made from 316 marine grade stainless steel and aluminium, Lifestyle Clothesline aims to provide a long-lasting and cost-effective solution for customers in these environments.

One of the key features of this new range is the use of aluminium in the construction of the clotheslines. As aluminium does not contain steel or iron, it is highly resistant to corrosion and rust. This makes it an ideal material for clotheslines in ocean and high corrosion environments. Additionally, the clothesline units can be wall mounted or ground mounted, providing a space-saving solution for those with limited outdoor space.

"We are excited to launch this exclusive range of clothesline and washing line products for ocean and high corrosion environments," said Gary Nickless, Managing Director of Lifestyle Clotheslines. "We understand the frustration of constantly replacing rusted clotheslines, and we wanted to provide a durable and cost-effective solution for our customers. With our new range, we are confident that we can meet the needs of those living in these challenging environments throughout Australia."

The new range of clothesline and washing line products for locations close to the ocean and high corrosion environments is now available for purchase on the Lifestyle Clotheslines website. With their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Lifestyle Clotheslines continues to be a leader in the Australian clothesline industry, providing innovative drying solutions for all types of environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.