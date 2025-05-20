Safeguarding NATO’s Northern Flank: In Visit to Svalbard and Oslo, NATO PA Delegation Highlights Norway’s Role in Arctic and Allied Security 

Against the backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions and accelerating climate change in the High North, Norway’s role in safeguarding NATO’s Northern Flank is more critical than ever. As both an Arctic nation and a founding member of NATO, Norway brings unique strategic value to the Alliance, particularly through its expertise in maritime security and cold-weather operations. Its contributions to Allied defence in the region are matched by its strong commitment to democratic principles and the rules-based international order. At the same time, Norway’s investments in societal resilience and its leadership in scientific and technological innovation reinforce its position as a cornerstone of Euro-Atlantic security.

These were the key points highlighted during a NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegation visit to Svalbard and Oslo from 12 to 16 May 2025. The visit took place as 2025 marks the 100th anniversary of coming into force of the Svalbard Treaty, which affirmed Norway’s full sovereignty over the archipelago. Hosted by Trond Helleland, Head of the Norwegian delegation, and chaired by Vincent Blondel (Belgium), Chairperson of the Science and Technology Committee (STC) and Oguz Ucuncu (Türkiye) Chairperson of the Sub-Committee on Resilience and Civil Security (CDSRCS), the visit gathered 34 legislators from 17 NATO countries.

At 80° North, Yet Strategically Central: Svalbard’s Geostrategic Significance for the Alliance

Svalbard is home to NATO’s northernmost settlement, situated nearly 1,000 kilometres from the northernmost towns on mainland Norway. Strategically positioned where the Norwegian Sea meets the Barents Sea, within the critical Bear Gap, Svalbard occupies a key location for Norwegian, Allied, and Arctic security.

During the visit to Longyearbyen, the archipelago’s administrative centre and largest settlement, delegation members met with Norwegian government officials and representatives from the island’s scientific and research community. Discussions focused on the growing geostrategic relevance of Svalbard in light of climate change and the increasing militarisation of Russia’s Arctic coastline. Members heard how Russia’s war against Ukraine, aggressive foreign policy and Arctic posturing have placed additional pressure on the security environment in the region and strained relations with Norway and other NATO Allies.

Svalbard holds a unique legal status under the 1920 Svalbard Treaty, which recognises Norway’s full sovereignty while granting equal rights of residence and commercial activity to citizens and companies from all signatory states. This framework has enabled the presence of a Russian community on the archipelago, where Russian citizens live and work without visas under the treaty’s provisions.

Throughout the visit to both Svalbard and Oslo, Norwegian officials consistently underlined that the most immediate threat to Svalbard would be a gradual erosion of the international rules-based order and consensus that underpin peaceful governance in the Arctic and on Svalbard specifically, rather than an outbreak of direct conflict in the region.

“It is extremely important to understand that Svalbard is Norwegian territory and falls under the collective defence commitment enshrined in Article 5,” said Trond Helleland, Head of the Norwegian Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. “Bringing the delegation to Svalbard is essential to show our NATO PA colleagues the geostrategic importance of the archipelago through its role in hosting critical infrastructure, including satellite stations that serve global needs, and its position at the gateway to the North Atlantic, where it directly contributes to the collective security of all Allies.”

Standing Guard in the North and Beyond: Norway’s Major Role and Contribution to Allied Security

In an era marked by growing instability and intensifying threats across both the regional and global security landscapes, Norway continues to strengthen its role as a committed and capable NATO Ally, a key contributor to NATO’s posture in the High North, and an unwavering supporter of Ukraine fight for freedom. "Norway's strategic position and steadfast commitment to NATO are vital to the security and stability of the High North and the Alliance’s collective defence and deterrence posture," stated Oguz Ucuncu (Türkiye), Chair of the Sub-Committee on Resilience and Civil Security.

In its first-ever National Security Strategy, published in early May, the Norwegian government reaffirmed that NATO remains the cornerstone of Norwegian security. The Policy sets out a comprehensive vision for the country’s approach to security and defence. The document outlines Norway’s strategic priorities as a founding member of NATO, its relationship with the European Union, and its plans to significantly enhance national defence capabilities. Defence Minister Tore O. Sandvik underlined that, while NATO remains Norway’s primary security guarantee, Norway is also responding to the need for a broader European approach due to Russian aggression, hybrid threats, and strategic competition. Norway also welcomed the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, which has opened the door to deeper regional defence cooperation across the Nordic countries.

Norway’s commitment to Allied security is backed by a substantial increase in defence spending. In 2023, the government announced a major boost to its defence budget, fulfilling its pledge to exceed NATO’s 2% of GDP spending benchmark in 2024. With broad cross-party support for long-term defence investments, Norway is projected to reach 2.68% of GDP spent on defence by 2030.

In parallel, Norway is a strong contributor to the strengthening of Europe’s defence industrial capacity. Its defence industry plays a growing role in supplying advanced systems to Allies, with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and Nammo at the forefront. Kongsberg specialises in integrated weapon and command systems, including the widely deployed NASAMS air defence system and the Naval Strike Missile/Joint Strike Missile (NSM/JSM), a state-of-the-art precision-guided missile platform. Nammo is a leader in ammunition and rocket propulsion technologies. Together, these companies underpin Norway’s contribution to the strengthening of the Alliance’s defence industrial base.

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Norway has consistently stood as a firm supporter of Ukraine. In 2025, Norwegian support to Ukraine is projected to total NOK 85 billion (EUR 7.3 billion). In a strong show of unity, all parties in the parliament reached a political agreement in autumn 2024 to extend the Nansen Support Programme for Ukraine by an additional three years, ensuring a minimum of NOK 15 billion (EUR 1.3 billion) in annual support through 2030.

A Champion of Societal Resilience and the Defence of Democratic Values

Norway stands out as a champion of societal resilience and a staunch defender of the democratic values that lie at the heart of the Alliance. Its strong democratic institutions, high levels of public trust, and deeply rooted culture of civic responsibility make it one of the world’s most robust societies. Yet, in briefings, Norwegian officials were clear-eyed in stressing that their country is not immune to the growing threat of hybrid and cyber operations targeting elections, critical infrastructure, and the information environment.

Experts from the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development and the fact-checking organisation Faktisk.no told members that Norway is adapting to a rapidly evolving landscape shaped by emerging technologies. Experts raised concerns over the potential for AI-generated disinformation and tampered content to manipulate public perception, undermine trust in democratic institutions, and exploit social divisions. Both Norwegian officials and NATO PA legislators agreed: countering disinformation and foreign interference must be a top priority for the protection of Allied democracies.

Norwegian authorities view foreign interference not only as a security threat, but also as a threat to social cohesion and democratic culture. In response, Norway has invested in long-term efforts to bolster critical thinking and media literacy among children, youth, and educators. These initiatives aim to empower citizens to identify and resist manipulation, and to counter malicious narratives to fundamental values of Norwegian society.

One such value is gender equality, a principle that Norway champions at home and abroad. Frequently ranked among the top countries globally on gender equality, Norway integrates this commitment into its foreign and security policy. Members of the delegation learned, for instance, how Norway supports Ukraine’s armed forces and civil society by ensuring that the specific needs and voices of women are addressed, particularly through initiatives like the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.

A Leader in Scientific and Technological Innovation

Norway is widely recognised as a global leader in research, innovation, and scientific cooperation, particularly in the Arctic. In both Svalbard and Oslo, delegation members heard how Norwegian scientists are monitoring the profound and rapid transformation that the Arctic is going through. They underscored that the Arctic is warming four times faster than the global average. The consequences are visible and dramatic: thawing permafrost, changes in ocean salinity, and the shrinking polar ice cap are not only environmental concerns but also emerging security issues.

Norway integrates scientific expertise into its broader defence and security policy. Norwegian authorities and researchers alike highlighted the essential role that Arctic research plays in informing defence planning, environmental monitoring, and multilateral cooperation. Norway’s commitment to open scientific collaboration has long served as a stabilising force in the region, helping to maintain peaceful engagement despite rising tensions.

“One key takeaway for the delegation is the role research and development play in Norway’s defence and resilience strategy,” said Vincent Blondel, Chair of the Science and Technology Committee during a visit to the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI). “In addition, the scientific cooperation facilitated through frameworks like the Svalbard Treaty and the Arctic Council has proven to be a cornerstone of regional stability, demonstrating how science and diplomacy can reinforce one another in service of stability and security in the High North,” he added.

Norway’s Critical Role in Maritime Security and Surveillance in the High North

During a visit to the Norwegian Coast Guard Vessel K/V Svalbard, members of the delegation learned about the vast maritime responsibilities that fall to Norway. The country’s area of responsibility for search and rescue and maritime surveillance covers approximately 2,000,000 square kilometres, six times the size of its landmass. And around 65% of maritime traffic in the Arctic passes through Norwegian waters. This region is indeed becoming increasingly active due to rising levels of fishing, tourism, and the presence of Russian vessels operating near or within Allied waters.

Norway serves as the Alliance’s vigilant eyes in the North Atlantic and Arctic regions. Chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, Ine Eriksen Søreide, emphasised that contributing to maritime security is not only a national security priority for Norway but also a core obligation as a reliable NATO Ally. To fulfil this role, Norway is making long-term investments in naval capabilities, including the procurement of six new frigates and the deployment of cutting-edge technologies such as satellite surveillance and autonomous underwater vehicles.

Climate change is expected to further elevate the strategic importance of Norway’s maritime domain. As the Arctic warms, the retreating sea ice should make the Northern Sea Route (NSR) more navigable within the next 10 to 15 years, offering a shorter shipping route between Northern Europe and East Asia. However, researchers from the Norwegian Polar Institute cautioned that despite global interest, the commercial viability of the NSR remains highly questionable. Navigability will likely be limited to only a few months each year, and uncertainties regarding regulatory frameworks, expensive insurance fees, unpredictable ice conditions, and the high cost of icebreaker support may continue to deter widespread use.

Another critical vulnerability is the network of thousands of kilometres of undersea cables and pipelines that connect Svalbard to mainland Norway and Norway to Europe and the wider world. These links are vital not only for communications but also for energy security, as Norway supplies around 40% of the natural gas consumed in Europe. Given the difficulty of monitoring every segment of this undersea infrastructure and the growing threat posed by hybrid attacks, Norway is investing in its Navy, using drones, and turning to space-based capabilities for enhanced maritime domain awareness.

At the Kongsberg Satellite Services station (KSAT) in Svalbard, members saw how the station plays a vital role in supporting space-based surveillance, secure communications, and real-time data delivery. Part of the satellite data handled by KSAT supports Norway’s ability to monitor the High North and plays a vital role in providing near-real-time surveillance and secure communications for Norwegian authorities and NATO Allies, helping to safeguard both Arctic stability and Europe’s critical infrastructure.

___________

Photos courtesy of the ©Stortinget