Roll-N-Roll™ Distance Control Guide Now Available on Amazon Marketplace

The popular training aid is now easier than ever to purchase, with fast, convenient access through the Amazon Marketplace

By making the Distance Control Guide available on Amazon, we're putting this training tool just a click away, with fast shipping and the trusted experience Amazon provides.” — Steve Miller

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roll-N-Roll™ Golf is pleased to announce the opening of their official store on Amazon Marketplace. Golfers looking to sharpen their putting skills now have a convenient way to train with precision at home or on the go. The Distance Control Guide By Roll-N-Roll™ is now available for direct purchase on Amazon, making it easier than ever for players to get their hands on this innovative putting training tool.Designed to improve distance control and consistency, the Distance Control Guide is a standalone accessory that introduces a proven scientific method to putting that works on any surface. The guide comes in three magnetic, easy-to-assemble pieces, making it quick to set up and just as easy to pack away. It includes a durable carrying bag for portability and an instruction sheet to help golfers get started immediately.“Golfers want tools that are both effective and convenient,” said Aric Gastwirth, Executive at Roll-N-Roll™ . “Our Distance Control Guide teaches golfers at every level a scientific approach to putting that will have an immediate impact on their scores.”What’s Included:1) Three-Piece Magnetic Distance Control Guide – Sturdy construction, connects in seconds for stable, consistent use.2) Portable Carrying Bag – Perfect for storage and transport and will easily fit in any golf bag.3) Instruction Sheet – Clear, easy-to-follow guide for using the product effectively with any flat putting surface.Key Benefits:1) Improves distance control and pace judgment through a simple scientific method2) Easy to assemble and disassemble for practice anywhere3) Compatible with any flat putting mat or indoor surfaceNow available with fast delivery through our new Amazon StorePrice: $79.99Availability: Available NowAbout the Product:The Distance Control Guide is a supplemental training aid designed to build repeatable stroke lengths and improve touch — crucial for avoiding costly three-putts. It is perfect for players of all skill levels and especially valuable for those seeking structure and feedback during practice on the putting green. The Distance Control Guide provides a baseline, scientific, putting method that is easily adaptable to any green speed.About Roll-N-Roll™Founded by avid golfers and product engineers, Roll-N-Roll™ is dedicated to helping players perfect their short game through intuitive, feedback-rich training aids. The company’s product line leverages patent-pending technology and immediate visual cues to create a next-level practice experience, suited for both beginners and seasoned pros.Media Contact:Aric GastwirthExecutive MemberEmail: rollnroll@getmyputter.comWebsite: www.getmyputter.com

