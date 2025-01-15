ROLL-N-ROLL™ MAKES OFFICIAL DEBUT AT THE 2025 PGA MERCHANDISE SHOW

Innovative Putting Aids to be Showcased at Demo Day on the Practice Green

Our mission is to help golfers develop a more confident and consistent putting stroke through immediate, tangible feedback.” — Aric Gastwirth

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas, NV — Roll-N-Roll™, a new company dedicated to revolutionizing how golfers train their putting game, is proud to announce its official launch at the 2025 PGA Merchandise Show. All golf professionals, media, and enthusiasts are invited to visit booth #1284 for an exclusive look at Roll-N-Roll’s groundbreaking putting products . Attendees can also experience these innovations firsthand at Demo Day on the practice green on the first day of the Show.Roll-N-Roll™ II:The World’s 1st Skill-Teaching PutterEngineered to teach golfers a proper low back and downswing motion, this revolutionary putter features a ball attached to the putter head that rolls straight back and forth only when the stroke is executed correctly. The moment a golfer raises the putter too soon, the ball stops rolling—providing immediate, visual feedback on stroke consistency. Additionally, a broken line around the center of the ball helps players see if the putter is lifted off the ground prematurely. Each Roll-N-Roll™ Putter comes with a complimentary attachable ball, ensuring golfers have everything they need to start refining their stroke mechanics.Dial in Your Speed for More Consistent PuttingOnce golfers have mastered a level putting plane, distance control becomes paramount. The Roll-N-Roll™ Distance Control Guide is designed to simplify this crucial aspect of the short game. As a rule of thumb, for every four feet of putting distance, the golfer should execute a two-inch upswing and downswing (based on a 10 stimp). This patent-pending system trains players to internalize precise distance control, transforming once-difficult two-putts into birdie opportunities or easy tap-ins.“Our mission is to help golfers develop a more confident and consistent putting stroke through immediate, tangible feedback,” said Steve Miller, Executive Member of Roll-N-Roll. “By combining our skill-teaching putter with our distance control guide, players of all levels can see dramatic improvements in their performance on the greens.”Demo Day Showcase & Booth DetailsRoll-N-Roll’s cutting-edge putting aids will be in action on the practice green during Demo Day, where attendees can test-drive the Roll-N-Roll™ Putter and Distance Control Guide firsthand. Company representatives and product specialists will be available to discuss training methodologies, answer questions, and provide tips on how to get the most out of each product. Visit booth #1284 throughout the Show for additional demos, product information, and exclusive launch promotions.Call to MediaMedia professionals are invited to schedule a personal demo or interview with the Roll-N-Roll team. Book a one-on-one session in advance at:During these appointments, attendees can try out the Roll-N-Roll™ Putter and Distance Control Guide, speak directly with the company’s leadership and technical teams, and discover the future of golf training innovations from Roll-N-Roll.About Roll-N-Roll™Founded by avid golfers and product engineers, Roll-N-Roll™ is dedicated to helping players perfect their short game through intuitive, feedback-rich training aids. The company’s product line leverages patent-pending technology and immediate visual cues to create a next-level practice experience, suited for both beginners and seasoned pros.Media Contact:Aric GastwirthExecutive MemberEmail: rollnroll@getmyputter.comWebsite: www.getmyputter.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.