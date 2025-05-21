Numina Group and SAPNEXX Partner to Integrate Advanced Warehouse Automation with SAP WM and EWM

The Numina Group and SAPNEXX teams celebrating a successful collaboration and next-gen SAP-integrated automation.

Numina Group and SAPNEXX partner to deliver fast, low-risk SAP integration for warehouse automation, reducing costs and boosting fulfillment efficiency.

The SAP community now has experienced, single-source partners with complementary skills and proven expertise to increase productivity and reduce costs across their DC operations” — Dan Hanrahan

WOODRIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Numina Group , a leading warehouse automation software development and integration firm, today announced a strategic partnership with SAPNEXX , a top-tier SAP consultancy and software integrator. The two firms will focus on optimizing the manufacturing and warehousing operations for SAP users that require optimized warehouse automation software and advanced technologies to increase order fulfillment efficiency, utilizing SAP R/3 and S/4 Hana EWM applications.The partnership delivers a family of pre-developed integration templates for SAP BAPIs, using a modern, well-documented RESTful Web Services API. This proven approach reduces the cost and complexity of integrating advanced warehouse automation with SAP, while also minimizing implementation time.The SAPNEXX software templates and API seamlessly integrate sales orders and SKU master level data from SAP with Numina Group’s Real-time Distribution Software, RDS™. RDS is a modular Warehouse Execution and Control System (WES-WCS) that includes a full suite of automation modules to optimize the entire pick, pack, and ship process—boosting productivity while reducing the time and cost to fulfill parcel, LTL, and full truckload orders.“The collaboration between SAPNEXX’s SAP team and Numina Group addresses a critical need for North American manufacturing, logistics, and warehouse operations looking to improve productivity, accuracy, and their ability to meet growing customer demand for same-day delivery,” said Sankar Siva, CEO of SAPNEXX, a next-generation supply chain management firm. “By integrating SAP with Numina’s Real-time Distribution Software (RDS™), we’re not just streamlining order fulfillment—we’re enabling businesses to run their end-to-end warehouse operations more profitably by reducing errors, minimizing packaging material usage, and lowering labor costs through the integration of advanced automation with their existing SAP systems.”As global supply chains grow increasingly complex, this partnership helps accelerate the performance of warehouses that rely on SAP ERP-EWM. By connecting the right blend of warehouse automation technologies to SAP, businesses can reduce costs, mitigate risk, and shorten implementation time with proven, robust, and scalable automation that gives businesses a competitive operating edge. This is especially impactful for high-volume omnichannel, e-commerce, and B2B fulfillment operations with strict lot and serial tracking requirements, where same-day shipping execution is essential to meet customer delivery expectations.The SAPNEXX consulting and software development team brings robust SAP integration capabilities that connect Numina Group’s advanced automation modules, such as Pick by Voice, Pick-to-Light, conveyor, sortation, and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), into a turnkey solution for manufacturing, kitting, and distribution operations. These technologies work together to automate picking, movement, and sorting tasks efficiently and accurately.The partnership offers the SAP user community a number of compelling benefits:● SAPNEXX Connector Library: unites BAPIs enabled RFC-function modules, allowing RDS’s external software and control applications to exchange data over a secure, encrypted network connection.● Pre-Developed and Proven Integration: eliminates risk, cost, and time by using our proven SAP to RDS API connector and templates to implement warehouse automation modules versus relying on in-house or third-party SAP software development resources.● Seamless Data Flow: Automation eliminates manual tasks, reduces errors, and lowers warehouse labor costs.● Real-Time Insights: The SAPNEXX dashboard provides access to real-time order fulfillment activity data, including order picking, packing, dock staging, and shipping information, enabling better inventory management, order tracking, and customer service.● Cost Reduction: Improve accuracy and speed of order fulfillment while reducing packaging and shipping costs using RDS’s cartonization and pallet cubing software to select the best-sized packaging, carrier, and shipment method.The Numina–SAPNEXX partnership delivers significant value to mid- to large-sized SAP warehouse operations that handle high-volume unit and case picking within the same facility and ship a mix of parcel and pallet orders. Industries such as medical, healthcare, electronics, and repair parts fulfillment benefit greatly from low-touch, high-accuracy picking automation, such as Goods-to-Person systems and Voice Picking, integrated with Numina Group’s Batchbot™ AMRs. These industries require software and automation that support direct-to-carton picking and mixed-case pick-to-pallet processes, which have been shown to increase picking rates by up to 50% and boost accuracy to 99.9%.“The SAP community now has experienced, single-source partners with complementary skills and proven expertise to increase productivity and reduce costs across their DC operations,” stated Dan Hanrahan, CEO and Founder of Numina Group.About the Numina GroupThe Numina Group is a warehouse automation firm with over 40 years of experience designing and implementing cutting-edge automation solutions for omnichannel B2B and B2C order fulfillment operations. Its RDS™ software platform delivers a comprehensive Warehouse Execution System (WES) with a broad library of pre-developed execution and control modules.Numina follows a design-first philosophy and employs a full team of experienced U.S.-based software, electrical, mechanical, and industrial engineers to define, design, and integrate highly efficient warehouse fulfillment systems with SAP and other leading ERP and WMS platforms, while also providing 24/7 support. Learn more at www.numinagroup.com About SAPNEXXAt SAPNEXX, we are more than a technology provider—we are your strategic innovation partner. Our mission is to empower businesses with intelligent, scalable, and agile solutions that streamline operations, enhance decision-making, and drive growth.We specialize in end-to-end ERP, warehouse automation, mobility solutions, e-commerce, and business analytics. By harnessing the full capabilities of the SAP suite, alongside other cutting-edge platforms, we deliver solutions tailored to your specific goals. Whether you're optimizing workflows, enabling mobile workforces, transforming your digital commerce strategy, or automating warehouse operations, we provide the expertise to turn vision into results.Empowering Our CustomersOur strength lies in collaboration. Through strategic alliances with industry-leading technology partners, SAPNEXX delivers forward-thinking solutions that transform operations and fuel long-term success. These partnerships enable us to offer innovative, results-driven proposals that address today’s challenges and anticipate tomorrow’s demands.Together, we help businesses stay ahead of the curve with smarter systems, optimized performance, and sustainable growth.Learn more at www.sapnexx.com

