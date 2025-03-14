Numina Group to Introduce One Step Parcel Pack & Ship Solution and AMR Robotic Picking Modules at Promat 2025

Numina unveils its One Step Pack & Ship solution with sustainable packaging and AMR batch picking, delivering high-speed, labor-saving fulfillment at ProMat2025

One Step Shipping delivers two important benefits to shippers – easy adoption of sustainable packaging and the ability to ship more orders with less labor” — Dan Hanrahan

WOODRIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Numina Group, known as the Warehouse Automation Experts, announced the unveiling of its latest-generation pick, pack, and ship solutions, which offer new sustainability features and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) batch picking at ProMat 2025, in Chicago, March 17-20, 2025. At the show, Numina Group will show the following:One Step Pack and Ship Solution for Fast Fulfillment with Less LaborNumina's booth will feature the One Step Shipping Solution, a fast, touchless post-pick, all-in-one small parcel shipping solution featuring Garrido's AMS Jr., an automated in-line packaging system coupled with Numina Group's One Step Pack and Ship Scan-Label-Auto-Manifest (SLAM) and Sort Automation solution."One Step Shipping delivers two important benefits to shippers – easy adoption of sustainable packaging and the ability to ship more orders with less labor," said Dan Hanrahan, founder and CEO of Numina Group. "One Step Shipping Solution processes 15 packages per minute without human support. Multiplied across an 8-hour shift, it's easy to see how the cost savings add up."Modular Design for Rapid Deployment and Scalability"One Step Shipping is a modular, configurable solution designed for rapid deployment that easily integrates with any ERP/WMS system," said Hanrahan. "It has become a popular component of our RDS™ Warehouse and Execution System (WES-WCS) platform.”Dan Hanrahan will be sharing key insights at the Industry Group Theater during ProMat 2025. Don't miss his session:Seamless SLAM Automation: Things You May Not Be Thinking AboutAutomation that Improves Order Flow From Pick to ShipWednesday, March 1910:30 AM – 11:15 AMPresented by the SLAM Industry GroupGain valuable expertise on how automation can streamline your fulfillment operations and optimize order flow.RDS AMR Batch Picking with 6X More Picking Capacity than Smaller AMRsNumina will also demonstrate its new – large-capacity RDS™ Batchbot™ AMR Picking Solution , which handles six times the capacity of smaller AMRs to significantly increase pick efficiency and throughput while reducing labor requirements.RDS Batchbot also includes Numina's RDS Victory Voice™ Suite, a powerful voice picking solution with wearable computers to enable workers to work hands-free, eyes-forward, for safe and accurate picking."With RDS Batchbot, our clients are achieving over 250+ picks per operator per hour, compared to below 100 picks per operator per hour with previous systems," said Hanrahan. "Its larger capacity means our customers can reduce the number of AMRs previously needed to accomplish the day's picking tasks, resulting in a lower technology investment cost."Numina's warehouse automation experts will be on hand at the show to answer questions about Numina's One Step Pack and Ship SLAM solution and other technologies.About the Numina GroupThe Numina Group is a top-tier designer and integrator of warehouse automation solutions. Founded in 1986, the company offers 40+ years of experience in warehouse automation design, warehouse software, material handling equipment, systems integration, and implementation services for mid to large-sized enterprises.Numina Group's Real-time Distribution System, RDS™, is a Tier 1 Warehouse Execution and Control System (WES-WCS) with an advanced order fulfillment automation module that delivers pick, pack, and ship process improvements for manufacturing and distribution operations worldwide. To learn more about Numina Group, visit www.numinagroup.com ##Media ContactJennifer MaloneyDirector of Marketingjmaloney@numinagroup.com

Scalable OneStep Parcel Pack and Ship Solution with Automated Mailer Sorter

