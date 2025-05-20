30 Transformational Projects Announced in the Capital Region

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced awards for a total of 30 transformational projects for the Capital Region as part of two economic development programs: the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward. Thirteen projects were announced for Lake George, the Round 7 winner of a $10 million DRI award; 11 projects were announced for Hoosick Falls, a Round 2 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award; and six projects were announced for Schuylerville, also a Round 2 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award.

“Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, we are empowering local leaders, driving smart growth, and creating vibrant, resilient downtowns where people want to live, work, and visit. This is how we build a stronger New York — one community at a time,” Governor Hochul said. “These 30 transformative projects are a testament to our commitment to strengthening communities across the Capitol Region.”

Town/Village of Lake George

The Town and Village of Lake George’s vision focuses on improving the quality of life and sense of place for the Canada Street corridor and adjacent waterfront. The DRI projects will create a more vibrant and prosperous downtown, assist a growing population and enhance the “visitor experience.”

The 13 Lake George DRI projects, totaling $9.7 million, include:

Construct the Shepard Park Amphitheater ($1,500,000): Redesign and reconstruct the Shepard’s Park bandstand and amphitheater, restoring its status as a regional music and events destination. The scope includes necessary site-works, landscape accessibility improvements and facility upgrades such as performance space build-out, AV/lighting equipment and a designated basement storage space.

Redesign and reconstruct the Shepard’s Park bandstand and amphitheater, restoring its status as a regional music and events destination. The scope includes necessary site-works, landscape accessibility improvements and facility upgrades such as performance space build-out, AV/lighting equipment and a designated basement storage space. Winterize & Enhance The Lagoon and The Village Mall ($1,252,000): Upgrade, modernize and winterize the Village Mall including the Lagoon restaurant, by enclosing both ends and conducting extensive interior and facade renovation works. This would allow for year-round operation of 16 retail/commercial spaces.

Upgrade, modernize and winterize the Village Mall including the Lagoon restaurant, by enclosing both ends and conducting extensive interior and facade renovation works. This would allow for year-round operation of 16 retail/commercial spaces. Develop the Shepard's Park Lakewalk & Build an Accessible Observation Deck ($2,300,000): Enhance an underutilized portion of the public Shepard’s Park beach through urban and landscape design enhancements, improved stormwater management practices and accessibility improvements. Create an accessible observation atop the public bathroom.

Enhance an underutilized portion of the public Shepard’s Park beach through urban and landscape design enhancements, improved stormwater management practices and accessibility improvements. Create an accessible observation atop the public bathroom. Re-inter Historic Remains at the LG Battlefield Park ($519,000): Implement the commemorative project at the Lake George Battlefield State Park, which features columbaria, educational signage, plaza space and memorials related to the over 40 remains discovered on Courtland Street in 2019.

Implement the commemorative project at the Lake George Battlefield State Park, which features columbaria, educational signage, plaza space and memorials related to the over 40 remains discovered on Courtland Street in 2019. Improve Accessibility at Caldwell Library ($433,000): Construct a 350 sq. ft. rear addition to the Caldwell Library, aimed at improving accessibility through the installation of a lift and reconfiguring the interior layout to enhance circulation. Includes ADA-compliant bathroom renovations and the reorganization of spaces to facilitate better navigation.

Construct a 350 sq. ft. rear addition to the Caldwell Library, aimed at improving accessibility through the installation of a lift and reconfiguring the interior layout to enhance circulation. Includes ADA-compliant bathroom renovations and the reorganization of spaces to facilitate better navigation. Enhance Music/Entertainment Productions in the DRI Area ($600,000): Acquire specialized music, audio-visual and lighting equipment to enhance year-round entertainment, product capacity and programming within the DRI Area.

Acquire specialized music, audio-visual and lighting equipment to enhance year-round entertainment, product capacity and programming within the DRI Area. Accessibility, Efficiency and Aesthetic Upgrades at the Old County Courthouse ($450,000): Rehabilitate the Old County Courthouse through a series of interventions, including: building an accessible ramp near the main entrance, replacing and/or rehabilitating windows and lighting, interior museum casework upgrades and a sculptural bateaux addition on the front lawn.

Rehabilitate the Old County Courthouse through a series of interventions, including: building an accessible ramp near the main entrance, replacing and/or rehabilitating windows and lighting, interior museum casework upgrades and a sculptural bateaux addition on the front lawn. Create a Lake George Art & Canoe Trail ($375,000): Design, siting and installation of 18 uniquely painted canoes and paddles, as well as three murals throughout the DRI area, showcasing and cultivating regional talent while beautifying the area.

Design, siting and installation of 18 uniquely painted canoes and paddles, as well as three murals throughout the DRI area, showcasing and cultivating regional talent while beautifying the area. Renovate & Expand 267 Canada into a Mixed-Use Building for Students & Hospitality Workers ($266,000): Revitalize a deteriorating property into a mixed-use building with an upgraded restaurant and ADA accessible patio space on the ground floor, five fully furnished student or workforce housing units on the 2nd floor and parking lot improvements.

Revitalize a deteriorating property into a mixed-use building with an upgraded restaurant and ADA accessible patio space on the ground floor, five fully furnished student or workforce housing units on the 2nd floor and parking lot improvements. Create a Downtown Heritage Wayfinding Project ($350,000): Install dual-sided wayfinding signs throughout the downtown to aid navigation, highlight local points of interest and promote Lake George’s history. The project also includes the design and installation of two new Gateway signs for the Town and Village.

Install dual-sided wayfinding signs throughout the downtown to aid navigation, highlight local points of interest and promote Lake George’s history. The project also includes the design and installation of two new Gateway signs for the Town and Village. Enhance South Canada’s Streetscape through Pedestrian Oriented Design ($780,000): Enhance South Canada’s streetscape by improving pedestrian amenities and increasing safety features, while connecting to the Town Gateway. Upgrades include expanding accessible sidewalks, new benches, intersection improvements, stormwater management and new LED streetlights.

Enhance South Canada’s streetscape by improving pedestrian amenities and increasing safety features, while connecting to the Town Gateway. Upgrades include expanding accessible sidewalks, new benches, intersection improvements, stormwater management and new LED streetlights. Expand the DT Circulator Trolley & Enhance Bus Stops ($275,000): Install up to six new bus shelters with bike racks and reconfigure the downtown Lake George Circulator Trolley to improve service and connectivity for residents, tourists and the workforce.

Install up to six new bus shelters with bike racks and reconfigure the downtown Lake George Circulator Trolley to improve service and connectivity for residents, tourists and the workforce. Establish a Small Projects Fund for Winterization & Building Improvements ($600,000): Establish a locally managed matching small project fund to undertake a range of smaller downtown projects such as facade enhancements, building renovation improvements to commercial or mixed-use spaces and winterization efforts.

Village of Hoosick Falls

The Village of Hoosick Falls’ vision focuses on creating safe, walkable and accessible corridors that will serve as transformative connectors among past and future public, private and non-profit projects. Connecting these projects will transform Hoosick Falls into a cohesive economic generator to grow the job and population base locally, with positive ripple effects for the Capital Region’s vision and strategies.

The 11 Hoosick Falls NY Forward Projects, totaling $4.5 Million, include:

Unlock the Full Potential of the HoosArt Center by Making the Wood Block Fully Accessibility ($850,000): Restore the Wood Block Building into a mixed-use building with commercial tenants on the first floor and a community center for creativity on the upper floors ideal for performing arts, public event space, poetry readings and workshops.

Restore the Wood Block Building into a mixed-use building with commercial tenants on the first floor and a community center for creativity on the upper floors ideal for performing arts, public event space, poetry readings and workshops. Revitalize the Commercial and Residential Spaces in the Saluzzo Building ($558,000): Revitalize the mixed-use building on Classic Street, renovating and upgrading the existing eight apartments and three commercial spaces while adding four additional apartments. A commercial kitchen will also be installed as an amenity to the commercial spaces.

Revitalize the mixed-use building on Classic Street, renovating and upgrading the existing eight apartments and three commercial spaces while adding four additional apartments. A commercial kitchen will also be installed as an amenity to the commercial spaces. Upgrade the Town Skating Rink to Expand Recreational Opportunities ($1,000,000): Upgrade the cooling systems and enclose the existing structure of the Town of Hoosick Skating Rink to expand recreation, generate revenue and accommodate regional hockey teams.

Upgrade the cooling systems and enclose the existing structure of the Town of Hoosick Skating Rink to expand recreation, generate revenue and accommodate regional hockey teams. Develop the STAY ApARTments at 9-15 John Street ($470,000): Redevelop the top floor of the historic building on John Street into four residential units and improve the overall building's energy efficiency, which already contains a pizza shop, art gallery and four popular short-term rentals.

Redevelop the top floor of the historic building on John Street into four residential units and improve the overall building's energy efficiency, which already contains a pizza shop, art gallery and four popular short-term rentals. Redevelop the Former Firehouse into a Restaurant ($209,000): Redevelop the old firehouse and adjacent vacant lot into a functional and inviting restaurant space with outdoor patio seating. The second floor will be transformed into an event space accommodating 80-120 people.

Redevelop the old firehouse and adjacent vacant lot into a functional and inviting restaurant space with outdoor patio seating. The second floor will be transformed into an event space accommodating 80-120 people. Rehabilitate 114 Church Street to Return Vacant Residential Units into Service ($300,000): Renovate the building at 114 Church Street to provide seven new apartment units for the Village. This process will include new roofing, framing and full apartment rehabilitation.

Renovate the building at 114 Church Street to provide seven new apartment units for the Village. This process will include new roofing, framing and full apartment rehabilitation. Enhance the Sand Bar Through Expanded Outdoor Dining and Volleyball Court Facilities ($112,000): Add a third outdoor volleyball court to the Sand Bar, as well as expand outdoor dining for the restaurant by constructing two new decks and replacing some fences and sidewalks.

Add a third outdoor volleyball court to the Sand Bar, as well as expand outdoor dining for the restaurant by constructing two new decks and replacing some fences and sidewalks. Transform the Abandoned Warehouse at 1 Center Street into a Mixed-Used Building ($438,000): Rehabilitate and transform an abandoned warehouse at 1 Center Street into a mixed-use building with two (out of an eventual 18) residential rental units and three commercial spaces, including a fitness facility, brewery and woodworking shop.

Rehabilitate and transform an abandoned warehouse at 1 Center Street into a mixed-use building with two (out of an eventual 18) residential rental units and three commercial spaces, including a fitness facility, brewery and woodworking shop. Improve and Expand Pedestrian Infrastructure Downtown ($301,000): Improve pedestrian infrastructure in the Village by replacing sidewalks and curb ramps, adding lighting and new signage and partially reconfiguring lower Classic Street with a wider sidewalk and improved stormwater management.

Improve pedestrian infrastructure in the Village by replacing sidewalks and curb ramps, adding lighting and new signage and partially reconfiguring lower Classic Street with a wider sidewalk and improved stormwater management. Improve the Hoosic River Greenway Trail Connections ($190,000): Improve the Hoosic River Greenway Trail by unifying the disjointed parts, connecting it with other recreational assets, beautifying the area around it and marketing it to attract visitors.

Improve the Hoosic River Greenway Trail by unifying the disjointed parts, connecting it with other recreational assets, beautifying the area around it and marketing it to attract visitors. Create a Game Store and Community Space at 72 Main Street ($72,000): Renovate the commercial space at 72 Main Street to create a game store and community-gathering space for all ages that can hold various events in collaboration with the senior center, school and youth center.

Village of Schuylerville

The Village of Schuylerville’s vision focuses on building upon previous investments and partnerships to increase housing opportunities that will attract more residents; offer new public park and event amenities; create more commercial tourist attractions and overnight lodging; and improve historic signage and wayfinding.

The 6 Schuylerville NY Forward Projects, totaling $4.5 Million, include:

Build a New Village Community Center ($2,248,000): Build a new community center to house the Schuylerville Youth Program and Olde Saratoga Seniors group, as well as serve as an event space for public and private events. The community center will include public restrooms, office space and a kitchen. The Canal Mosaic Landmark will also be installed in the exterior public space.

Build a new community center to house the Schuylerville Youth Program and Olde Saratoga Seniors group, as well as serve as an event space for public and private events. The community center will include public restrooms, office space and a kitchen. The Canal Mosaic Landmark will also be installed in the exterior public space. Reconnect the Old Champlain Canal under Ferry Street ($1,050,000): Build a clear span bridge (or large box culvert) with two lanes of traffic and a pedestrian and bike path over the Champlain Canal on Route 29, allowing water and small watercrafts to travel between the Old Champlain Canal and Turning Basin.

Build a clear span bridge (or large box culvert) with two lanes of traffic and a pedestrian and bike path over the Champlain Canal on Route 29, allowing water and small watercrafts to travel between the Old Champlain Canal and Turning Basin. Construct a New Mixed-Use Building at the Hotel Schuyler Site ($750,000): Develop a new, three-story, mixed-use building that will provide space for up to three businesses and between 8 and 14 rental housing units. The building would be constructed on a vacant lot along Broad Street, contributing to the commercial corridor's streetscape.

Develop a new, three-story, mixed-use building that will provide space for up to three businesses and between 8 and 14 rental housing units. The building would be constructed on a vacant lot along Broad Street, contributing to the commercial corridor's streetscape. Renovate the Canal Square Building ($179,000): Renovate the existing building to expand commercial capacity, improve the exterior façade and pave the parking lot. Additional work will be done to reduce the impact of flooding.

Renovate the existing building to expand commercial capacity, improve the exterior façade and pave the parking lot. Additional work will be done to reduce the impact of flooding. Expand Kickstart Café ($187,000): Expand the interior of Kickstart Café to incorporate additional cooperative use garage space. These additions will require new foundation, exterior walls, relocation of the kitchen and bar area and an outdoor deck area for seating.

Expand the interior of Kickstart Café to incorporate additional cooperative use garage space. These additions will require new foundation, exterior walls, relocation of the kitchen and bar area and an outdoor deck area for seating. Enhance Signage and Wayfinding around the Village ($86,000): Improve signage and wayfinding within the Village, specifically for visitors, pedestrians, bicyclists and users of the Empire State Trail. The signage will also present historical information in Fort Hardy Park and promote various businesses within the main business district.

In the FY2025 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul made the “Pro-Housing Community” designation a requirement for cities, towns and villages to access up to $650 million in State discretionary programs, including the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and New York Forward. To date, more than 300 municipalities across the State have become certified. To further support localities that are doing their part to address the housing crisis, Governor Hochul secured $100 million in the FY2026 Enacted Budget to create a Pro-Housing Supply fund to assist certified Pro-Housing Communities with critical infrastructure projects necessary to create new housing, such as sewer and water infrastructure upgrades.

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “When we invest in our downtowns, we’re investing in the heart of our communities. Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward program, we’re not just funding projects – we’re fostering vibrant, walkable neighborhoods that spur economic growth, enhance quality of life for residents and preserve the unique character of each municipality and region. These signature programs exemplify our commitment to ensuring that every New Yorker, in every corner of our State, has the opportunity to succeed and thrive.”

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "The Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs are transforming communities across New York State by turning local visions into bold investments to generate place-based economic development. These projects will create new opportunities for businesses, support vibrant public spaces, and attract residents and visitors alike – laying the foundation for sustainable growth and stronger regional economies."

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “All across this State, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs are strategically prioritizing communities, growing economies with targeted awards, creating more housing opportunities that improve affordability for New Yorkers where it is most needed, and building on the diverse character of our neighborhoods. By working with local and municipal partners, these awards continue Governor Hochul's commitment to developing the full potential of our downtowns as economic drivers and attractive places to live.”

CREDC Co-Chairs Ruth Mahoney and Dr. Havidán Rodríguez said, “The 30 regionally informed and strategic DRI and NY Forward projects will make Lake George, Hoosick Falls and Schuylerville even more vibrant for residents and visitors alike. Whether it’s adding housing, increasing recreational opportunities, or creating spaces for more businesses to grow and thrive, the entire Capital Region will benefit from the vision these initiatives are supporting and making a reality, both now and for a sustainable future.”

Assemblymember Scott Bendett said, “The allocation of $4.5 million for development, and redevelopment in the Village of Hoosick Falls is welcome news for residents who have gone through so much in recent years. This year already brought the good news of a new water supply to the village, and with 11 new, state-funded projects on the horizon, there is even more to look forward to. I appreciate the state taking notice of opportunities in our smaller municipalities, and taking action to see them through.”

Assemblymember Carrie Woerner said, “The Village of Schuylerville is on the rise! I applaud the vision of the Schuylerville Village Mayor and Trustees, and the community members who contributed to this plan to move the Village forward. With thanks to Governor Hochul for her leadership in supporting the re-investment in historic downtowns across the state.”

Village of Lake George Mayor Ray Perry said, “We at the Village of Lake George and the entire Lake George community are ecstatic to see these projects move forward! We are extremely thankful to the Governor and her team to be able to improve upon the Lake George experience for our residents as well as our visitors! I’m happy to say that there are great things to come!”

Town of Lake George Supervisor Vincent Crocitto said, “We would like to thank the state for believing in Lake George. This initiative represents a shared vision of revitalization that honors the unique character of Lake George while embracing innovation and economic opportunity, with the support of our town, village, county, local business partners and leadership from the state, we’re ready to make meaningful progress for our community.”

Village of Hoosick Falls Mayor Dan Schuttig said, “The New York Forward program will provide an incredible, transformative opportunity for the Village of Hoosick Falls. I would like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for leading the effort to revitalize upstate communities. I would also like to thank the local committee for their hard work putting together such incredible projects that will forever improve the lives of Village residents. This is the first step of many towards the revitalization of our beautiful village here on the Hoosic River!!”

Village of Schuylerville Mayor Dan Carpenter said, “We are incredibly grateful to Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to the economic revitalization of small upstate communities like ours. This $4.5 million investment through the NY Forward program will allow Schuylerville to build on our historic charm and community spirit by creating new housing opportunities, enhancing our parks and public spaces, and expanding our commercial and cultural attractions. From the long-awaited Village Community Center to the reconnection of the Old Champlain Canal, these transformative projects will benefit residents and visitors alike. We are excited to get to work and bring these visions to life.”

DRI and NY Forward communities developed Strategic Implementation Plans (SIPs), which create a vision for the future of their downtown and identify and recommend a slate of complementary, transformative and implementable projects that support that vision. The SIPs are guided by a Local Planning Committee (LPC) comprised of local and regional leaders, stakeholders and community representatives, with the assistance of an assigned consultant and DOS staff, all of whom conduct extensive community outreach and engagement when determining projects. The projects selected for funding from the SIP were identified as having the greatest potential to jumpstart revitalization and generate new opportunities for long-term growth.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State strengthen its economy, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through nine rounds, the DRI has awarded a total of $900 million to 91 communities across every region of the State.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through three rounds, the NY Forward program has awarded a total of $300 million to 60 communities across every region of the State.