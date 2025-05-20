Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,403 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Hochul Removes 24 Line Items From FY 2026 Budget

Governor Hochul today removed 24 line items from the FY 2026 Enacted Budget in accordance with Article VII of the State Constitution. The rejected additions are duplicative or prior-year funding items that were fully expended and, therefore, not necessary.

The full list of vetoes is available here.


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Hochul Removes 24 Line Items From FY 2026 Budget

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more