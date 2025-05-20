Gov. Hochul Removes 24 Line Items From FY 2026 Budget
Governor Hochul today removed 24 line items from the FY 2026 Enacted Budget in accordance with Article VII of the State Constitution. The rejected additions are duplicative or prior-year funding items that were fully expended and, therefore, not necessary.
The full list of vetoes is available here.
