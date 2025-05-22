Top Gun Aviation Partners with LiveATC.net to Bring Real-Time Hammond Tower Feeds to the Public

Top Gun Aviation, Hammond Regional Airport (KHDC)

HAMMOND, LA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top Gun Aviation , the premier Fixed Base Operator (FBO) at Hammond Northshore Regional Airport (KDHC), is proud to announce a new partnership with LiveATC.net , the world’s leading platform for live aviation communications monitoring. This collaboration provides aviation enthusiasts, student pilots, and professionals with 24/7 real-time access to Hammond Tower communications—anytime, anywhere.Through LiveATC.net, listeners can now monitor four frequencies, including KDHC’s Ground, Tower, ATIS (Automated Terminal Information Service), and New Orleans Approach. These feeds are accessible via the LiveATC.net app or website on iPhone, Android, or desktop devices.“This partnership brings the Hammond aviation community to the palm of your hand,” said Christopher Reggie, President of Top Gun Aviation. “Whether you’re a flight student honing your radio skills or a parent supporting a child in flight school, this is a tool that brings everyone closer to the skies.”Dave Pascoe, Founder of LiveATC.net, added, “We are excited to have KHDC live on our site. We’ve enjoyed working with Top Gun Aviation to bring these audio feeds online and are proud to help make real-time air traffic communications more accessible to the public.”This development marks another milestone in Top Gun Aviation’s ongoing mission to support a connected and informed aviation community through innovation, education, and outreach.About Top Gun AviationTop Gun Aviation is the largest of two FBOs at Hammond Northshore Regional Airport (KDHC), offering premier services to general and commercial aviation. The company operates 12 aircraft storage hangars and provides 100LL AvGas and Jet-A fuel via its private fuel farm and fleet of six fuel trucks. Known for its exceptional service and community engagement, Top Gun continues to invest in tools and resources that elevate the aviation experience.About LiveATC.netFounded in 2003, LiveATC.net began as a small project to stream Boston Logan Airport’s air traffic communications. Today, it is the world’s largest provider of live air traffic communication feeds, streaming more than 4,000 channels from over 1,400 airports globally. LiveATC.net is listener-supported and serves both general aviation enthusiasts and industry professionals.###

