Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,454 in the last 365 days.

JEFFERSON PARISH FINANCE AUTHORITY INTRODUCES SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE BOND PROGRAM TO FIRST-TIME HOMEBUYERS

JEFFERSON, LA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jefferson Parish Finance Authority is pleased to announce the closing of its first bond program since 2009. The Series 2023 Single Family Mortgage Revenue Bond Program is now available to qualifying first-time homebuyers who want to purchase a home in Jefferson Parish and need assistance funding their down payment and closing costs.

“We are all very excited to be able to offer a great rate and some grant money to citizens of Jefferson Parish,” said Jefferson Parish Finance Authority Chairman Gregory Faia. “It has been a long time since public bond issues have been available and we hope to welcome some new young families to our parish.”

Homebuyers can receive a fixed rate of 6.20% for FHA, VA, and USDA loans and a fixed rate of 6.42% for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans on the first mortgage. The assistance is 4% of the final note amount and in the form a 0% interest soft second mortgage that is fully forgiven after 5 years. The Series 2023 Single Family Mortgage Revenue Bond Program can be combined with the Authority’s $2,500 Heroes to Homeowners grant that is available to education and healthcare employees, first responders, and active or former military members.

“Higher interest rates, the cost of homeowner’s insurance, and an increase in cost of living in general has been a concern for potential homebuyers,” said Finance Authority Executive Director Lauren Ruppel. “The Authority’s mission is to help make dreams of homeownership come true by offering a competitive program to aid in making a home purchase a reality for individuals and families in our community.”

To learn more about the Series 2023 Single Family Mortgage Revenue Bond Program or how to become a participating lender,
visit www.jpfinanceauthority.com or call (504) 726-6311.

For more information about Jefferson Parish, visit www.JeffParish.net. Residents can also receive regular updates by following the parish on social media (@JeffParishGov) or by texting JPALERT or JPNOTICIAS to 888-777.

###

Rachel Strassel
Jefferson Parish Government
+1 504-736-6410
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

JEFFERSON PARISH FINANCE AUTHORITY INTRODUCES SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE BOND PROGRAM TO FIRST-TIME HOMEBUYERS

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more