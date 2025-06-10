Tax Nightmare Alert: Tax Resolution Specialist, Ben Butterfield Shares How to Handle an IRS Letter Before It’s a Crisis

Ben Butterfield is an Enrolled Agent and Certified Tax Resolution Specialist who is legally authorized to negotiate directly with the IRS on behalf of clients in all 50 states. OOPS! The Indispensable Guide to Resolving Your Tax Problem is a playbook designed to help both business owners and individual taxpayers fight back against the IRS and take control of their financial situation.

IRS problems don’t just haunt businesses—they blindside individuals too, turning simple mistakes into financial chaos.

People often think they’re doomed, but they’re not. There are always options—you just have to know where to look.” — Ben Butterfield

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IRS doesn’t knock—it barges in. One missed deadline, one wrong number, and suddenly the government is reaching into paychecks, freezing accounts, and stacking penalties like poker chips at a high-stakes table. Entrepreneurs and everyday taxpayers alike can find themselves caught off guard and unsure how things unraveled so fast. According to the IRS, roughly one in 100 taxpayers are already on their radar. Whether it’s a bookkeeping slip, a forgotten retirement distribution, an additional assessment, unfiled taxes, or an ignored letter from the IRS, the outcome is the same: a tax nightmare that didn’t have to happen is now playing out in real life.

The road to tax trouble is often paved with good intentions, but the IRS doesn’t see it that way. Business owners commonly go wrong by mixing personal and business expenses, missing estimated tax payments, or ignoring IRS letters—small mistakes that can lead to big consequences. A single letter from the IRS can send anyone into a panic, often leading them to call the IRS directly—a critical mistake, warns Tax Resolution Specialist, Ben Butterfield. “If you get an IRS letter do not handle it on your own. That’s like trying to negotiate with a debt collector while handcuffed,” he says, emphasizing that the IRS is fighting for themselves, not for you, leaving business owners unprepared.

With years of experience resolving tax issues, Butterfield has seen too many fall into the same traps, like missing deadlines that invite deeper scrutiny. His advice? Don’t face the IRS alone. They’re not in the business of making deals—they’re in the business of collecting money and as quickly as possible.

One couple found themselves stuck in what the IRS called an “unfixable” tax situation—twice. Penalties had piled up and every attempt they made to resolve the issue led nowhere. With few options left, they turned to Ben Butterfield hoping for a path forward. Within weeks, their case was resolved and their tax burden and penalties were reduced by 40%. “We would’ve been happy just to clean up the mess,” they later said. “But Ben delivered more than we ever expected.” Their experience highlights how working with the right professional can make all the difference, even when the IRS says there’s no solution. This is exactly why Butterfield wrote OOPS! The Indispensable Guide to Resolving Your Tax Problem, a playbook designed to help both business owners and individual taxpayers fight back against the IRS and take control of their financial situation. “People often think they’re doomed, but they’re not,” he says. “There are always options—you just have to know where to look.” For those facing tax issues, Butterfield recommends three immediate steps:

1. Get professional help fast. “You wouldn’t defend yourself in court without a lawyer. Why take on the IRS without an expert?” he emphasizes.

2. Understand available options. Solutions like payment plans, settlements, and penalty reductions do exist, but only for those who know how to navigate the system.

3. Act quickly. Interest and penalties don’t pause. The longer the tax debt lingers, the worse it gets.

When people find themselves in a jam with the IRS, they need to work with a professional who knows how to help them limit their tax burden and protect their assets. Butterfield is an Enrolled Agent and Certified Tax Resolution Specialist who is legally authorized to negotiate directly with the IRS on behalf of clients in all 50 states. His firm, BPB Tax Resolutions, specializes in taking the fight to the IRS, allowing both business owners and individual taxpayers to focus on their lives instead of dodging tax collectors.

“When clients come to me, they’re frightened and exhausted,” he says. “They don’t just need tax solutions, they need relief.” With years of experience reducing tax burdens, stopping IRS seizures, and

lifting levies, Butterfield has become the go-to expert for entrepreneurs in trouble and for those looking to avoid trouble? His book OOPS! is an essential guide.

The bottom line is that tax problems don’t fix themselves. The longer business owners wait, the harder it gets to recover. “If there’s an IRS letter sitting on your desk, open it. Then call someone who knows what they’re doing,” Butterfield advises. “The sooner you act, the better your chances of getting out with your business—and your sanity—intact.

