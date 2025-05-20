DPH Highlights Work of EMS Personnel During National EMS Week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 20, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is proud to spotlight the state’s emergency medical services (EMS) professionals during National EMS Week. Every day, EMS professionals help save lives and safeguard the health, safety and well-being of their communities.

Across the state, 304 EMS agencies and more than 14,000 emergency personnel – including first responders, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics – stay at the ready to provide critical care to patients when needed and to respond to severe weather or other disasters. In 2024, EMS agencies across the state took is 1,663,790 calls.

DPH’s EMS and Trauma Section helps develop and monitor statewide EMS protocols, designates trauma centers, and certifies EMTs and paramedics. DPH works closely with the South Carolina EMS Association (SCEMSA) and local government agencies to manage their county- or city-wide EMS services.

"Providing oversight and support to the EMS community is vital to maintaining public health," said Jon Jones, DPH EMS & Trauma Section Director. "The ability for EMS professionals to deliver prompt, life-saving care directly impacts the well-being of our communities."

An EMS system involves a highly coordinated response for emergency medical care that relies on teamwork and communication between multiple people and agencies.

Wednesday is dedicated as EMS for Children (EMSC) Day, providing an opportunity to thank EMS clinicians for their dedication to meeting children's unique health needs. DPH oversees the South Carolina EMS for Children (SCEMSC) program, which promotes the special treatment needs of pediatric patients into the state's EMS and hospital systems through the “Peds Ready Recognition” Program.

“Eliminating gaps, supporting high-quality resources and raising overall standards in pediatric emergency care improves outcomes for families," said Sable Land, EMS for Children Program Coordinator. "We encourage EMS agencies to be Peds Ready to ensure that SC children receive safe and effective prehospital care. Being Peds Ready gives an agency and its providers the extra support they need to adequately address the unique medical care that children need."

EMS agencies can receive the “Peds Ready Recognition” by demonstrating a commitment to excellence in pediatric emergency care and better health outcomes for pediatric patients. In South Carolina, there are 17 Peds Ready EMS agencies.

Agencies applying for Peds Ready Recognition must be able to show, on top of meeting the minimum standards set forth in the regulations, that their agency has:

Designated a Pediatric Emergency Care Coordinator (PECC),

Acquired additional pediatric patient supplies,

Adopted a safe transport policy,

Received an additional six hours of annual pediatric training per year,

Evaluated 100 percent of completed pediatric cases as quality assurance,

Passed a quality assurance review with 100%,

And participated in at least one outreach activity annually within their community.

The Peds Ready program is completely voluntary and does not affect agency licensure. Agencies are encouraged to apply once they have met the Peds Ready requirements. Once the application is received, DPH’s SCEMSC completes a site visit and upon completion, makes the recommendation to an Advisory Council for agency recognition.

Anyone interested in pursuing a career as an EMT or paramedic is encouraged to contact their local EMS office to learn more. To learn more about EMS in South Carolina, visit DPH’s EMS and Trauma webpage or the SCEMSA website at scemsa.org.

