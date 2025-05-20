FAA Gears Up for Busy Summer Travel

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

WASHINGTON, DC – The FAA is gearing up for our busiest summer in the last 15 years!

Memorial Day Forecast

We anticipate we’ll see record high travel this Memorial Day weekend, with a peak this Thursday of nearly 54,000 flights. Keep an eye on fly.faa.gov to monitor the status of all airports across the National Airspace System, and make sure to visit our PackSafe page for information on what you can and can’t take on a plane

Keeping Flights Moving

So far, the busiest travel day in 2025 was Thursday, April 17, with more than 54,000 flights. We’re expecting flight numbers to grow week by week throughout the summer, with the peak at the end of July and six more 54,000+ flight days before the end of August. Thursdays will be the busiest day of the week.

Florida Airspace

The FAA created new ultra-high sectors at the Jacksonville Air Route Traffic Control Center. This new airspace reduces delays by accommodating more aircraft. Watch our new explainer video to learn more about ultra-high airspace.

Weather Causes Most Delays

Weather continues to be the leading cause of flight delays. The FAA’s Joint Air Traffic Operations Center, or JATOC, works closely with airlines to mitigate the impacts of bad weather on air travel. The FAA’s priority is to keep the flying public safe. Learn more about how our air traffic controllers keep flights away from severe weather and turbulent airspace.

Newark Outages and Staffing

The FAA has been slowing arrivals and departures at Newark Liberty International Airport due to runway construction at Newark and staffing and technology issues at Philadelphia TRACON, which guides aircraft in and out of the airport. The FAA is taking immediate steps to improve the reliability of operations at the airport, which includes accelerating technological and logistical improvements and increasing air traffic controller staffing.

Supercharge Controller Workforce & Build Brand New Air Traffic System

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has made air traffic controller hiring and building a new state-of-the-art air traffic system top priorities. Learn more about the FAA's new package to boost the air traffic controller workforce and build a brand new air traffic system.

Summer Slice

Keep an eye out for our weekly update called The Summer Slice! This email will provide updates on travel forecasts, new technology and safety initiatives, links to explainer videos and some myth-busters.