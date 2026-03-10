FAA Proposes $65,000 in Fines Against Avelo Airlines for Alleged Drug and Alcohol Testing Violations

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $65,000 civil penalty against Avelo Airlines of Houston, Texas, for allegedly violating drug and alcohol testing regulations.

The FAA alleges that Avelo failed to include 10 flight attendants and flight crewmembers in its required random drug and alcohol testing pool. During various periods between April 2024 and November 2024, the employees performed safety-sensitive functions when Avelo did not subject them to the required testing.

Avelo has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s enforcement letter to respond to the agency.

