Dr. Arcolia Jenkins-Watters Releases 'Promises for the Believers:' A Guide to God’s Power in Hard Times

Promises for the Believers by Dr. Arcolia Jenkins-Watters Dr. Arcolia Jenkins-Watters

JEFFERSON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life can be hard. We face pain, loss, sickness, and disappointment. In her recent book, “Promises for the Believers,” Dr. Arcolia Jenkins-Watters shares strong messages of hope and healing to help people get through tough times. Her book speaks to the heart and reminds readers that God is always close to them.During her thirty years of ministry, Dr. Jenkins-Watters has served in numerous impactful roles, including Sunday School teacher, motivational speaker, mission president, adult choir member, Dean of Christian Education in her church district, assistant dean at the state level, and interim pastor at her local church. A retired principal, she now dedicates her time to the church, teaching ministry, reading, writing, and sharing the Word.Each chapter of her work is deeply rooted in the Bible, offering simple yet powerful lessons that explore themes such as fear, faith, prayer, healing, and trusting God. Through her guidance, readers come to understand that even when life takes unexpected turns, God’s plan remains steadfast, and He never abandons us.Her words are easy to read and full of love. Whether you are new to the Bible or have known God for years, this book will help you grow closer to Him.A challenging hurdle for many believers is accepting that God can reverse any life-altering challenge or crisis for our good and His glory. If God allows the house to become empty, He can still use it for good as part of His bigger plan. Difficult times have come to many, including EMO affecting the mission ministry and member support but God’s hand is still at work.Do not fret while waiting for an answer; instead, sing melodies in your heart. Count the cars on the passing train, and with each one, name a blessing you now enjoy good health, clear eyes, strong legs, children, a home, food to eat. Wait patiently for the train to pass, wait patiently on God!A Book That Brings Hope!Are you facing a hard season in life? Do you know someone who needs strength, peace, or a reminder of God’s love?Don’t wait, pick up your “Promises for the Believers” today.Let these Spirit-led words guide you or someone you love through pain, doubt, and fear and into deeper faith and hope.Whatever you're going through, remember this: God is with you. Always.Get Your Copy of “Promises for the Believers”The powerful and inspiring book “Promises for the Believers” by Dr. Arcolia Jenkins-Watters is available now on Amazon. Ace Publishing Services provides full-spectrum publishing solutions for authors and businesses. Our expertise includes editing, design, formatting, and self-publishing, ensuring top-quality results for every project. Whether you're an independent author or a business looking to elevate your content, our dedicated team guarantees excellence and punctual delivery.

