Habersham County, GA (May 20, 2025) - A Habersham County Grand Jury recently indicted Corey Cantrell, age 28, of Gainesville, GA, on Aggravated Involuntary Manslaughter for Sale of Fentanyl and Possession of a controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl in connection to the fentanyl overdose death of Sidney Cantrell.

On January 19, 2025, the GBI Appalachian RDEO was requested by the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a suspected fentanyl overdose death. The investigation shows that Sidney Cantrell, age 27, died of a fentanyl overdose from fentanyl he received from Corey Cantrell of Gainesville, GA. Corey Cantrell and Sidney Cantrell are not related.

On February 12, 2025, ARDEO agents along with Gainesville PD K9 Units and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Units arrested Corey Cantrell at his home in Gainesville, GA.

This case was prosecuted by the Habersham County District Attorney’s Office. The indictment happened on April 10, 2025.

If you have information related to drug activity, we encourage you to call GBI ARDEO at (706) 348-7410. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

