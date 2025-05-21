MCT’s Atlas AI Makes First-Ever Hedge Recommendation on a Live Mortgage Pipeline

Pike Creek Mortgage Services team with Atlas AI in background. Pictured from left: Steve Pruitt, CFO, Dan DiEmidio, Lock Desk Manager, Mark Moses, Servicing and Post Closing Manager, and Joe DiEmidio, Vice President.

MCT’s Atlas AI becomes first generative AI to inform a live hedge execution, marking a groundbreaking step in AI-driven mortgage capital markets technology.

Atlas delivered a hedge recommendation to sell two million of UM30 6’s and a quarter million of G2SF 5.5’s, which aligned with our expectations.” — Steve Pruitt, CFO at Pike Creek Mortgage Services

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT®) , the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology, announced a watershed moment in the evolution of AI in mortgage capital markets. Atlas, MCT’s generative AI advisor, successfully made the first hedge recommendation on a mortgage lender’s pipeline live from the MBA Secondary Conference in New York City. The recommendation was then reviewed and executed by the client, marking the first time in industry history that artificial intelligence directly informed a hedge execution.This milestone solidifies Atlas AI’s position as the most advanced and client-ready AI in the mortgage capital markets space.“It’s one thing to summarize a pipeline, it’s another to help manage it,” said Steve Pruitt, CFO at Pike Creek Mortgage Services. “Atlas delivered a hedge recommendation to sell two million of UM30 6’s and a quarter million of G2SF 5.5’s, which aligned with our expectations. After a thorough review, we executed both trades through a competitive auction on MCTlive! More than anything, we trust Atlas because we trust how it was built.”Unlike other AI tools that primarily generate summaries or basic profitability overviews, Atlas is fully embedded into the operational core of MCTlive! Clients who opt in to securely share pipeline data with Atlas can now ask for hedge recommendations based on current positions and real-time market conditions. All recommendations are reviewed and executed by the client, ensuring control and accountability are maintained at every step.With a focus on responsible innovation, Atlas was trained exclusively on proprietary MCT educational materials. The model runs inside an isolated cloud environment using retrieval-augmented generation, function calling, and limited-context inputs. These steps, combined with strict internal access controls, make Atlas the most transparent and secure AI deployment in the industry.“This is a major proof point for what’s possible when AI is implemented responsibly,” said Phil Rasori, COO of MCT. “We’re giving capital markets professionals a powerful new tool. One that amplifies their expertise, drives efficiency, and keeps them in control. We believe this is just the beginning for generative AI in mortgage capital markets.”MCT has confirmed that automated hedge execution under certain scenarios based on Atlas AI Advisor recommendations is currently in development. Once released, MCT AutoHedge will allow lenders to define rules-based parameters for automated actions, further reducing time to execution in secondary marketing.As the only AI advisor in the mortgage capital markets space demonstrated to impact hedge positions, Atlas is setting a new standard for what’s possible for secondary markets professionals. Contact MCT to learn about the benefits Atlas can provide secondary marketing operations.Press Release: https://mct-trading.com/press-release/ai-hedge-recommendation/

