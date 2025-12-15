MCT and FICO Expand Collaboration to Integrate FICO® Score 10T with MSR Valuation and Investor Price Discovery

MCT and FICO expand integration of predictive FICO® Score 10T across MSR valuation, risk models, and investor pricing to enhance accuracy and transparency.

BOZEMAN, MONT. AND SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT®) , the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology, and FICO (NYSE:FICO), a global analytics software leader, announced the next phase of their collaboration on the predictive FICOScore 10T within the secondary mortgage market. This expansion embeds FICO Score 10T into MSR valuation, risk models, and investor price discovery within MCT’s suite of software.The initiative follows the successful completion of the initial implementation phase, which delivered three key accomplishments: the launch of FICOScore 10T into MCT Marketplacewithin MCTlive!to embed the score directly into bid tapes, participation from originator and investor clients, and the framework for continued integration across MCT platforms and networks. With this foundation in place, the expanded integration broadens how FICO Score 10T may be used by MSR portfolio managers and investors.“We’ve heard from adopters on both the buy and sell sides of the secondary mortgage market that FICO Score 10T is delivering more clarity into asset quality while identifying unique opportunities for improved execution,” said Paul Yarbrough, Head of CSG and Data & Analytics at MCT. “Integrating the predictive power and enhanced precision of FICO Score 10T into MCT’s MSR valuation, risk, and investor pricing models is a natural next step to further enable borrower access and market adoption.”FICOScore 10T is now embedded within MCT’s MSRlive!® valuation and risk stratification platform, giving servicers and MSR buyers the ability to enhance their analysis of underlying credit profile trending and how credit quality affects both fair value and market value of their mortgage servicing rights.By connecting loan-level analytics with MSR portfolio valuations and bulk transaction opportunities, a clearer view of credit-driven risk and returns across mortgage assets can be developed, helping investors make more informed purchase and servicing decisions.The collaboration further extends to Enhanced Best Execution (EBX) within MCT Marketplace, where FICOScore 10T will enhance seller-side execution decisioning by modeling differences between traditional credit scores and the FICO Score 10T scores. By improving the precision of credit-based pricing inputs, this capability creates a more granular foundation for evaluating asset performance and pricing decisions.“We developed FICO Score 10T to be the most predictive credit score available, and MCT’s deep platform integration amplifies that power across critical market functions,” said Devin Norales, Head of Mortgage and Capital Markets at FICO. “This collaboration demonstrates how cutting-edge credit intelligence can drive more accurate decision-making and better outcomes for the entire mortgage ecosystem.”The integration of FICOScore 10T across MCT’s suite of software—including MCT Marketplace, MCTlive!, MSRlive!, and EBX—represents a continued commitment to transparency, valuation accuracy, and innovation in the secondary mortgage market. With expanded analytics, consistent seller and buyer engagement, and collaborative valuation studies, MCT and FICO are setting a new benchmark for how credit insights drive both market value and long-term portfolio performance. This collaboration reinforces MCT’s role as the market’s central infrastructure layer for pricing, valuation, and exchange of mortgage assets.Mortgage lenders or investors interested in learning how to integrate FICOScore 10T into their secondary marketing operations are encouraged to schedule a consultation ABOUT MCTFor over two decades, MCT has been a leading source of innovation for the mortgage secondary market. Melding deep subject matter expertise with a passion for emerging technologies and clients, MCT is the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology. From architecting modern best execution loan sales to launching the most successful and advanced marketplace for mortgage-related assets, lenders, investors, and network partners all benefit from MCT’s stewardship. MCT’s technology and know-how continues to revolutionize how mortgage assets are priced, locked, protected, valued, and exchanged – offering clients the tools to perform under any market condition.For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.ABOUT FICOFICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICOScore, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.Learn more at https://www.fico.com/ Join the conversation at https://x.com/FICO_corp For FICO news and media resources, visit https://www.fico.com/en/newsroom FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

