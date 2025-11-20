MCT Hires Director of AI Solutions to Accelerate Agentic Workflows, Internal Efficiency, and Product Innovation

MCT appoints Rick Chakra as Director of AI Solutions to accelerate agentic workflows, boost internal efficiency, and advance innovation.

MCT is one of the few organizations in this space that’s not only experimenting with AI but applying it in ways that materially improve client outcomes” — Rick Chakra, Director of AI Solutions, MCT

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT®) , the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology, announced the addition of Rick Chakra as Director of AI Solutions. This hire marks a significant expansion of MCT’s investment in artificial intelligence and agentic workflows to accelerate new product development and enhance workflow efficiency.Mr. Chakra has been a key strategic partner to MCT since 2024, guiding the company in the build-out of Atlas, MCT’s generative AI advisor , and consulting on best-in-class AI development practices. In his new role, Mr. Chakra will oversee MCT’s AI development roadmap, deepen agentic adoption across the organization, and accelerate the transformation of Atlas to power both internal operations and client-facing workflows.“MCT is one of the few organizations in this space that’s not only experimenting with AI but applying it in ways that materially improve client outcomes,” said Mr. Chakra. “I’m excited to scale MCT’s agentic capabilities, broaden AI proficiency across the organization, and continue advancing Atlas into a powerful advisor for both internal teams and the MCT community.”Mr. Chakra brings a decade of deep AI experience to the role. Before joining MCT, he worked in Deloitte’s Applied AI for Financial Services practice, where he led high-impact AI initiatives for many of the world’s largest banks. He has also trained more than 2,500 engineers, executives, and business teams across the country on how to use AI and how to build with AI, an experience he now brings to MCT. Currently, Rick serves as adjunct faculty at the University of North Carolina Charlotte’s School of Data Science.Beyond the focus on Atlas, Mr. Chakra will also contribute to the next phase of MCT’s broader technology ecosystem, including planned agentic capabilities and AI-enhanced pool optimization using CUDA technology. Contact MCT to learn about the benefits Atlas can provide secondary marketing operations.

